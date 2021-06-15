NEW ALBANY — A local artist has transformed a room at the Carnegie Center for Art and History into a community-focused space for creative expression.
Alexis “STIX” Brown is the first artist in residence at the Carnegie Center in downtown New Albany. For more than a month, the Sally Newkirk Gallery has been converted into a temporary art studio where visitors are invited to interact with the artist and watch her work.
The residency started May 3 and lasts through July 30. STIX works in the studio mainly on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The residency is titled “Interlocuter,” which means someone who engages in a dialogue or conversation. That’s a big part of STIX’s role as artist in residence — she shares her work with the community.
Julie Leidner, museum educator at the Carnegie, said she was introduced to STIX last summer through a digital sewing class presented during the Carnegie’s “Form, Not Function” quilt exhibition.
Leidner, who is involved in organizing programming and exhibitions at the Carnegie, said the staff was looking for ways to “better involve the community,” including emerging artists.
“STIX started showing up to some of our virtual talks, and obviously had a real interest in engaging in dialogue around art, which is really, really important, especially for an artist who might be a good fit for an artist in residence here in this space,” she said.
STIX is originally from Radcliff, Kentucky, and she lived in Florida before moving last year to Clarksville.
She studied at Bellarmine University, where she received a fine arts degree with an emphasis in drawing.
The nickname STIX stems from her time as a student at North Hardin High School in Radcliff.
“I got that name from the North Hardin boys basketball team — they said I looked like a pile of sticks running down the court,” STIX said.
STIX’s work includes “Anxiety Lines,” an ongoing painting of lines covering one wall of the gallery. The line art allows her to explore her own feelings of anxiety.
“I’ve had to learn to self-soothe, which has been very challenging, and I try to do it in a way which is inexpensive, and I found that lines are very inexpensive, and they do fill me up, because they tell a story,” she said.
“What I’ve learned with my ‘Anxiety Lines’ is that I’ll start painting them, and I start working on my thoughts,” she said. “It’s become like a meditative experience, and all the negative thoughts that come to my mind — I’m aware of them while I’m painting, and I push them out with positive thoughts.”
Showcasing her line art at the Carnegie has allowed her to work through a lot of emotions, she said.
“I’ve been able to connect with the community and learn that everybody has anxiety,” she said. “But people look so normal to me, and I have no idea that they’re dealing with anything.”
The Carnegie space showcases her work across a variety of mediums, including murals, paintings and illustrations.
One wall of the studio is painted with a version of the alphabet STIX made up, which she refers to as her “mood script.”
“It’s an alphabet that I made up to disguise my handwriting so my mom wouldn’t read it and it worked — she couldn’t read it,” STIX said. “I’ve actually broken it down and tried to make it extremely legible.”
Kids enjoy the interactive element of the “mood script,” she said.
“Kids like it because they come in, and they’ll spell their names and touch the walls,” STIX said. “Their moms are like, ‘you can’t touch it,’ and I’m like, ‘actually, in there, you can touch it.’”
Another artwork with a hands-on feature includes a self-portrait called “I Am My Father’s Child.” The portrait includes actual dreadlocks that belonged to STIX, which she invites people to touch as they view the painting.
STIX also makes sock monkeys — they are hand-stitched, and STIX likes to attach stories to them.
In addition to showcasing her work to visitors at the Carnegie, she also documents her work during the residency through a Facebook group.
The residency features a number of ways for community members to get involved and create their own artwork. For example, visitors to the studio can draw their own line art on envelopes that will later be sent out for the closing reception of the residency, which takes place July 10.
A June 25 event will also allow people to join STIX in creating chalk drawings outside the Carnegie.
Over the past year, the pandemic helped STIX decide what she was passionate about, she said.
“I was watching people scramble to purchase things that in my opinion had no significance,” she said. “I was buying art supplies during the whole pandemic, and I think that was my own personal affirmation that this is the life I want to live — no matter how challenging it gets, I’m always going to do art.”
STIX admits that the residency has been exhausting, like “training for a Rocky Balboa fight.”
“The rollercoaster has been wild, but I will say that the Carnegie staff is a big reason why I keep coming back,” she said.
“I’m tired all the time, but it’s a good type of tired,” she said. “When they say community, I’ve heard that word so many times that I almost cry when someone says it because it sounds so empty, but when they say community here, they really, in my opinion, do a good job.”
Her studio at the Carnegie has evolved over the past month with new layers of art on the walls and new artwork being created.
“I don’t think I can ever get to the core of how much love has vibrated in this room,” she said. “And that’s what I think the takeaway is — it’s love, it’s peace, it’s self-soothing, it’s learning to be at peace within chaos.”
“These are all the things I do to keep peace, and that is what art is, I think — it’s a safe place to go and focus on something that is interesting to you that really shouldn’t be hurting anyone else. If anything, it’s a great way to communicate with other people, and that’s why I feel art is for everyone.”
STIX said she is honored to be in residency at the Carnegie and to have the opportunity to talk about her work.
“It makes me really complete,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.