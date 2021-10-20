Surface & Illusion, a solo exhibition by Debra Clem, the Indiana-native painter and head of painting at Indiana University Southeast, opens next week at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany.
The exhibit features 18 paintings and pastels of her perceived environment, created over the better part of a decade.
Seven of the paintings are never-before-exhibited portraits painted in the past three years, rendered with a traditional oil technique in exquisite detail on circular aluminum panels.
The artist’s choice of models in these portraits underscores her passion for her craft, as the vast majority of people depicted in Surface & Illusion are also art educators — many of them her colleagues in the art program at IU Southeast.
An opening reception Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carnegie Center will include a members-only guided tour with the artist at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open to the public from Oct. 30 to Jan. 1, 2022. To learn about becoming a member, go to http://carnegiecenter.org/support/
The exhibition traces the artist’s footsteps through her own personal act of looking, as she approaches an array of visually complex subjects to tackle towering junkyard cars, deer in motion, digitally morphing textures, feathery palms and cascades of folding patterns.
The surfaces of these paintings range from whisper-smooth to thickly-textured. The smooth circular portraits, like Barbara Kutis, resemble portals into the private world of the sitters.
The monumental painting K120 (90” x 84”), depicting a stack of compacted cars at River City Metal scrap yard, is made with a textured impasto technique.
Like arguably all of the works in the exhibition, K120 is representational, allowing viewers to look beyond the painting’s physical surface and focus on the depiction of the cars. Step close to K120 to see the artist’s brushstrokes, then stand back to feel the presence of the towering cars.
Across the galleries, the paintings GRE and Boxsprings (both 48” x 48”) also depict items at the scrap yard, but here, the artist’s choice to zoom in at close-range makes the images appear abstract.
Read more about the exhibition on the Carnegie Center's website: http://www.carnegiecenter.org/exhibitions/debra-clem-surface-and-illusion/
