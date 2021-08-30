NEW ALBANY — The new leaders at the Carnegie Center for Art & History are prepared to keep the museum moving forward with new programs and plans to serve the community.
After a recent turnover in staffing, the Floyd County Library has announced changes to the staff structure at the New Albany museum. Laura Wilkins, museum operations leader, will join Julie Leidner, exhibition development and education leader, in overseeing the Carnegie.
“Personally, I am committed to maintaining the momentum that was created before us as leaders,” Leidner said.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida has been acting as interim Carnegie director over the past year, and she will continue to be over the Carnegie in her job as Floyd County Library director.
The Carnegie has faced a number of staffing changes over the past year. Last year, director Eileen Yanoviak and curator Daniel Pfalzgraf both stepped down from their positions at the museum.
Carnegie staff members Delesha Thomas, who served as public relations associate, and Al Gorman, who served as coordinator of public programs and engagement, stepped down from the Carnegie this year.
Wilkins said the library decided to move forward with the two new leadership positions instead of replacing the director, so the Carnegie will have a combined leadership approach instead of directly filling the positions left by Yanoviak or Pfalzgraf.
“My priority is to provide those support avenues to bring the museum funding, so that is what my main role is, but my role is also equally to work with Julie on support for exhibitions and education — however I can support the mission of the museum,” Wilkins said.
In her new position, Leidner’s roles include planning exhibitions and supervising the Carnegie’s three new full-time museum educators: Tierra Deacon, Shamia Gaither and Hannah Gish will be involved in public programs and community outreach initiatives.
The Carnegie team also includes Byron Hoard, safety officer and visitor services assistant, and Ann Gilly, assistant marketing and website coordinator.
Wilkins has worked with the Floyd County Library for 20 years. She started out working for 14 years at the Carnegie before eventually working at the library. She previously worked for the past five years as the engagement and outreach coordinator for the Floyd County Library.
Leidner has worked at the Carnegie for about three years as museum educator. She has worked in various capacities as an artist and arts educator for more than 10 years in the Louisville area, and from 2018 to 2020, she operated an art space called Sheherazade in Louisville.
Starting this week, the Carnegie will have later hours on Thursdays to allow for evening events. The hours will be from noon to 8 p.m., and the first Thursday evening event will take place 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 with the launch of the Carnegie’s Art History Illustrated series.
Leidner said they plan to continue the “spirit of being inspired by local history but also having an interest and a stake in contemporary art.”
“That will not change,” she said. “But we’re going to do this in a way where we’re inviting more artists in with our artist-in-residence program, more voices in through some guest curators, and that will I hope create just more space for more voices.”
Instead of an individual curator who will be planning each of the Carnegie’s shows, visitors can expect to see some guest curators starting in 2022.
Although the official change was announced earlier this month, both Wilkins and Leidner had already taken leadership with programming at the museum as the Carnegie faced staffing changes.
The Carnegie has introduced a number of new initiatives this year, including this summer’s artist-in-residency, which will become an annual program offering a workspace, stipend and mentorship to an artist.
“Part of that purpose is really to create an incubation space or a space where an artist can feel they have the resources — whether it’s through the stipend time or the space — to fulfill some kind of vision of their own,” Leidner said.
Carnegie also collaborated with The Root in New Albany and other community partners to present the new “On Ramp” program from Aug. 20-22, which featured a workshop providing professional development for artists and $2,000 fellowships for participants to use toward projects.
Leidner said the Carnegie has a unique role as an art institution and branch of the public library, and her mission is to advocate for and support artists n the community.
“Because of that, we get to be really service-oriented and community-oriented as part of our mission, so by having the community members have a platform to really get to have a say is important to that aspect of being a public museum,” she said. “It’s just about widening access and increasing the number of voices.”
The pandemic has also taught them the Carnegie is capable of doing virtual programming, and they have been able to serve thousands of people in that format, according to Leidner.
The museum is also focused on the quality of programming rather than just the number of people they can reach, she said.
Even with plans to add new programs and take different approaches to events at the museum, Leidner notes that “we will still remain the same Carnegie,” and visitors will still see annual events like the Form Not Function quilt art show and the Secondary Schools Art Show and Competition.
The Carnegie’s current exhibition “Hoosier Lifelines” explores the role the Monon railroad played in Indiana and will continue through Oct. 16. The next exhibition from Oct. 30 to Jan. 22 will feature paintings by Debra Clem, a local artist and fine arts professor at Indiana University Southeast.
