NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is looking ahead to the next chapter of the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
It’s been a time of transition for the downtown New Albany museum, which is a branch of the library. Two leaders at Carnegie have departed this year, and the museum has adjusted programming to adapt to the pandemic.
Eileen Yanoviak, the museum’s director, and Daniel Pfalzgraf, the museum’s curator, both stepped down from Carnegie this year.
The Floyd County Library has not yet set a timeline for replacing the leadership positions, but in the meantime, Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida is acting as Carnegie’s interim director.
The center is moving ahead with plans for 2021 exhibits and program. Laura Wilkins, engagement/outreach coordinator at the Floyd County Library, is stepping in as interim marketing coordinator.
Merida said she and Wilkins are working with other Carnegie staff to fill in the gaps during this time.
A TRANSITION
Yanoviak stepped down Sept. 30 to take a position as an art teacher at Sacred Heart Model School in Louisville, the school her daughter attends. She started as Carnegie’s director in April 2018.
“We wish her the best, and we’re glad she’s able to do something that works really well for her family unit,” Merida said.
Pfalzgraf stepped down this month as he prepares to take ownership of the B. Deemer Gallery in Louisville. His last day at Carnegie was Dec. 15.
“We’re very sad to lose him, and we certainly wish him the best and support him in his new endeavor,” Merida said. “It’s pretty exciting for a curator to get to own a business that’s in his field.”
Pfalzgraf said he is proud of what he able to accomplish with Carnegie’s art exhibitions since he began as curator in 2015.
“I think I was really able to — with the support of the board and leadership — expand the work we were able to show, including bringing in a number of internationally-renowned artists,” he said.
He also enjoyed including local, emerging artists in Carnegie’s art shows, Pfalzgraf said, and he appreciated the opportunity to help the community understand and appreciate contemporary art.
One of the major projects he was involved in was the New Albany Flow Park, a riverfront skate park combining skateboarding and public art.
“I started dreaming about it first few months when I started working at the Carnegie in 2015,” he said. “It took a long time to get all the stars to align to get it worked out.”
THE NEXT STEPS
Merida said she is not sure when the search will start for the new Carnegie leader.
“There are a lot of positions posted out there, and now’s probably not a really good time to do a national search,” Merida said. “Eileen’s position will be a national search. We’ll then sit tight on Dan’s position — we’d hate to fill the position without a new leader there.”
The two positions could look different moving forward, Merida said, and she will be working with the Carnegie Center for Art & History, Inc. board of directors to determine cost-savings measures for the museum.
“As far as Eileen and Dan’s positions, we'll probably hold off a little bit to see what 2021-22 funding looks like in light of COVID and go from there,” she said.
Appropriations for the Carnegie were reduced in 2020 due to the pandemic, and as the year concludes, the library has enough funds to do projects that have been on the back burner for a while, including updating meeting rooms and offices and completing remodeling projects at the museum’s lower level.
In early February, Carnegie is preparing to open an exhibit featuring the work of George Morrison, a 19th-century New Albany artist. The museum is currently closed for in-person visits as the museum prepares the exhibit.
Al Gorman, Carnegie’s coordinator of public programs and engagement, is the curator for the exhibit. It will feature both artwork and historic artifacts, including restored pieces that have not been previously displayed at the museum.
“Right now, our goal to just keep moving and have that next really wonderful exhibit ready for the community,” Merida said.
Wilkins said she will be working together with other staff to manage the “Form Not Function” quilt art show at the Carnegie, which is scheduled to open in May.
The pandemic has caused the Carnegie to make significant changes to its programming, but Merida says the museum has adapted instead of canceling events by moving to virtual platforms.
Continuing and building upon the Carnegie’s educational programming will be a major focus, according to Merida.
Julie Leidner, museum educator, is working on virtual projects to engage students at local schools, including “alternative field trip” films showcasing the Carnegie, the Culbertson Mansion, the Town Clock Church and other historic New Albany buildings.
Virtual events such as art classes have actually helped the Carnegie reach larger audiences with its programming, she said.
“I think as we go forward, our mission might be to make sure that those audiences we captured through these unusual times can stay engaged,” Merida said. "If that means continuing some virtual services, then that’s the direction we need to head, and some programming can become hybrid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.