The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, will host a launch party, Tuesday, July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., for the first comic book, Captain Klimt, a part of a new evening event series, "Night at the Carnegie."
Captain Klimt is designed to get readers excited about art and history, and to spotlight the various programs offered by the Carnegie Center and the other branches of the Floyd County Library.
Guests of the launch party event can enjoy free food, beverages, music, and a Comic Drawing Workshop where guests of all ages can learn to draw their own unique superhero characters. Guests can also learn how local artists are sharing and publishing their work with Printed, a Louisville-based community art zine.
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, is a contemporary art gallery and history museum that offers a full schedule of changing exhibitions and other educational programs. The Carnegie Center also features the ongoing local history exhibits, "Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage: Men and Women of the Underground Railroad" and "Remembered: the Life of Lucy Higgs Nichols." For more information on exhibits, events, and other programs, go to www.carnegiecenter.org and www.facebook.com/nacarnegie
