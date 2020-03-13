NEW ALBANY — The Carnegie Center is still open to the public, however, out of an abundance of caution, the staff has made the decision to suspend programs and events.
This includes postponing More Than a Millionaire: The Dynamic Life of C.J. Walker on Saturday, March 14 and canceling Lunch and Learn- Letty Walter and the B.P.W. Hoosiers: More than a Softball Team. However, this program will be offered digitally live via facebook. Carnegie staff will also send out a link to download the talk later next week.
If you would like to request a DVD copy, please email Eileen Yanoviak, eyanoviak@carnegiecenter.org
Continue to follow the Carnegie's social media and website for updates, or call 812-944-7336.
