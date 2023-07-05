From Aug. 1 to Aug. 19, the Carnegie Center for Art and History, located at 201 E. Spring St. in New Albany, will be featuring two unique exhibitions: The AIDS Memorial Quilt Display in the Sally Newkirk Gallery and Draw Your Own Exhibition in the East and West Galleries.
The AIDS Memorial Quilt Display
Sally Newkirk Gallery
Aug. 1-19
The Carnegie Center for Art & History is partnering with the National AIDS Memorial to display four blocks of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, including panels from the AIDS Task Force in Fort Wayne, the Indianapolis Prevention of AIDS Among Minorities, and the Louisville AIDS Walk, as well as panels honoring Indiana activist Ryan White and artist Keith Haring. Additional programing for this exhibition includes a Gallery Chat from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, where patrons can take part in a discussion-based tour to learn more about the AIDS Memorial Quilt, art activism, and ways to memorialize individuals who have passed on. Patrons can register for this Gallery Chat at nafclibrary.libcal.com.
The Quilt is the largest community arts project in the world. Its first panels were created over 35 years ago during the darkest days of the pandemic and today consists of 50,000 individually-sewn panels with the names of more than 110,000 people who have died of AIDS.
Sharing the Quilt’s powerful stories of activism, resilience, hope and remembrance, helps connect the story of HIV/AIDS to the important issues impacting our nation today. The Quilt can be viewed in its entirety and people can search for names on the Quilt at www.aidsmemorial.org/quilt.
Draw Your Own Exhibition
East and West Galleries
Aug. 1-19
When visiting a museum there are many rules to protect the objects we share with the public. In this exhibition, the Carnegie Center invites guests of all ages to break the rules and draw on the walls: we’ll be covering the galleries in wall-sized sheets of drawing paper where patrons may create a mural, create full body outlines, or draw anything they may imagine. We ask that patrons only use art supplies provided by the gallery for this interactive exhibition, and to focus on imagery for their work, refraining from words or recognizable letters.
Additional programming for this exhibition includes an Open Studio from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. In this workshop, patrons will make an action pose inspired by the designs of Keith Harring- an artist memorialized in our AIDS Quilt Display. This open studio will assemble a gallery mural to honor Keith Haring’s work and memory.
Patrons can register for the Open Studio at nafclibrary.libcal.com.
