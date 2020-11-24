Carnegie Center for Art and History, New Albany, is offering Zoom programs during December.
Mom Which Hat Are You Wearing Now
Dana Oldfather, whose work is on exhibit through Jan. 23, 2021, will join the Carnegie Center for Art and History on Friday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. for this online panel discussion by women creatives who also happen to be mothers.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, American women have dropped out of the workforce at four times the rate men have. Between the layoffs, working from home scenarios, and ever-fluid school and childcare situations, the sense of what is normal has been hyper-stressed.
Until a safe and effective vaccine is developed, how do you negotiate work and family when you also have needs as an artist? Does it bear out that in order to be of help to others, one may need to prioritize self-care?
In the face of so much potential change, how does one keep the creative flame burning and also keep from feeling guilty about it? Is it okay in this moment not to feel creative? Are there particular strategies, life hacks, or other developed skills that could be shared with a larger audience that are useful in trying to attain a life/work balance?
Have there also been benefits or silver-linings such as a more creative relationship with your family that were perhaps unexpected? The public is welcome to join the conversation and share stories of your own.
Joining us to explore these and other pertinent questions is this panel of four which will be moderated by the Carnegie Center for Art and History. Panelists include:
• Sara Louise Callaway, a professionally trained and performing violinist, who is also an educator and the president of the Louisville Academy of Music and a touring artist for Squallis Puppeteers. Married and the mother of a young son, she lives in Louisville.
• Hannegan Roseberry, who lists among her “hats,” mom to three sons, wife, Musical Director, Board of Directors at TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana, Actor, Theatre Director/Advisor at Community Montessori Charter School, Courage Coordinator at Community Montessori, mental health advocate, Type 1 diabetes mom, and Autism mom. Lives with her family in New Albany, IN.
• Skylar Smith, artist, curator, and educator, and founding member of the Kentucky College of Art + Design (KyCAD). A versatile artist, wife, and mother of two daughters residing in Louisville, KY.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7303340 to receive the Zoom link for this free event. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
Family Studio: A Collaborative Approach to Making Art at Home
Who says a work of art can’t have more than one artist? In an era when parents and kids are home and sharing the same spaces more than ever before, perhaps it is possible to share in creative art-making as well.
Grab your kids and join Louisville-based artist Skylar Smith for a one-hour virtual workshop from her home to yours. Kids and adults will be encouraged to toss perfectionism out the window and work together on the same “canvas” to create a playful, intergenerational expression of creativity.
Coinciding with the exhibition There Used to Be a Street, new work by Dana Oldfather at the Carnegie Center for Art and History (on display through Jan. 23, 2021), this workshop takes inspiration from Oldfather’s painterly abstractions, as well as from Skylar Smith’s own art practice and experiences as a mother and educator. This free workshop is recommended for ages K - 5th grade, with adult family members.
Materials for the workshop can be found around the house. Eight x 10 sheets of paper — can use printer paper, but thicker paper would be ideal. Markers, crayons, colored pencils, ruler, different sized circular objects for tracing — jar lids, cups, bowls, etc., scissors, watercolor set with brushes, different colors of construction paper, origami paper, and/or wrapping paper for collage, yarn, glue sticks, Elmer's glue.
If acquiring the art supplies for this workshop is a barrier for your family, please contact jleidner@carnegiecenter.org to inquire about picking up free materials at the Carnegie Center for Art and History.
Skylar Smith is an artist, curator, and educator. Her work deals with micro and macro perceptions of the natural world, and human-scale politics that influence perception. She is a founding member of Kentucky College of Art + Design (KyCAD), and she has taught college-level art studio and art history courses for over a decade, in addition to teaching at non-profit and alternative-education venues. To learn more about Skylar Smith, go to https://www.skylarsmith.com/.
Register at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7302750 to receive the Zoom link for this free event. For more information, email info@carnegiecenter.org.
