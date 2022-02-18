Republican Shawn Carruthers is running for re-election as your Full-Time Commissioner, District 1. He currently serves as your Full-Time Commissioner District 1.
Shawn and his wife, Ann, have been married for 29 years and have two children, Christopher Shawn and Kiersten Ann. Shawn volunteers in our community and works with his wife addressing Mental Health serving as advocates to Prevent Child Abuse with Education, and Awareness.
Shawn is very active in his community and local government:
• President-Board of Commissioners 2020 to present
• Planning Commission 2020 to present
• Caesars Foundation of Floyd County to present
• Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency (KIPDA) to present
• Served on Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board
• River Hills Economic Development and Regional Planning Board
• Friends of the Town Clock Church Board of Directors to present
• Chair of the Floyd County Republican Party in 2016 to 2021
• Precinct Committeemen for Floyd County's 31st Precinct — 2011 to present
• Floyd County Republican Party Chairman 2016 to 2021
• State Convention Delegate — 2013
• Treasurer for the Floyd County Republican Party — 2013 to 2016
• Floyd County Coordinator for Senator Todd Young as Candidate for 9th District Congressman
First Term Accomplishments:
• Infrastructure: Over 42 miles of roads paved in 2020, 21 miles paved in 2021, 10 bridges repaired, replaced, or inspected.
• Broadband: 4.2 million invested in high quality, affordable broadband since 2019, affecting over 2,300 Floyd County homes and businesses.
• Economic Development: NovaParke-Innovation and Technology Campus; 60-acre innovation and technology park, create over 400 STEM jobs & retain our local talent. Building RR overpass to eliminate 3 RR crossings, install stop light at Oakes Road & Tunnel Hill.
• S&P Global Rating: Championed for better bond rates.
Second Term Priorities:
• People: Improve quality of life with County Park upgrades, Accessible playgrounds, and nature walking trails.
• Infrastructure: Blackiston Mill Bridge replacement and continue county road paving program/schedule. Improve rural sewer connections and help to expand/improve water utilities using ARP funds.
• Broadband: Floyd County 100% Broadband Border to Border. Broadband is vital to economic development, the health of our residents and our quality of life.
• Economic Development: Develop NovaParke's capabilities as the region's innovation engine with entrepreneurial laboratory space.
Serving as Commissioner is a Full-Time responsibility. Shawn is retired and will continue to be your Full-Time Commissioner. The endorsement of the people of Floyd County is what matters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.