FLOYD COUNTY — Shawn Carruthers won’t seek a state Senate seat, as the Republican will instead run for another term as a Floyd County Commissioner.
Carruthers confirmed his decision Wednesday after several weeks of speculation. Carruthers had announced in the summer he would run for the GOP nomination to replace the retiring Ron Grooms in District 46. But a controversial redistricting plan put much of the current district into District 47, which is represented by state Sen. Erin Houchin. District 46 moves to the north in 2023, and that means Carruthers would have had to beat Houchin in the primary to advance.
“As a practical matter, the new district is significantly different than when I announced my plans to run and to represent Clark and Floyd counties,” Carruthers said. “While I am confident my conservative values align with the residents of Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties, I have not had an opportunity to establish a relationship with them to represent them.”
Kevin Boehnlein had also declared for the District 46 seat prior to redistricting and was elected in a caucus to replace Grooms for the remainder of his term after the Republican stepped down from his seat in November.
Boehnlein will serve the current District 46 through 2022 and has entered the GOP primary for the District 47 race where he will face Houchin.
Grooms originally announced he wouldn’t run for another term after 2022, but stepped up his retirement after the redistricting plan became official. Some local Republicans questioned the timing of his retirement since he had already endorsed Boehnlein as his replacement and was the only GOP senator to vote against the redistricting plan.
Boehnlein has maintained that the only thing that has changed is the geography, with most of Floyd County joining Harrison County and Washington County in the new District 47.
Houchin’s team has also emphasized that they feel confident in her re-election chances, citing an October poll of some potential Republican voters who favored her over Boehnlein.
The situation also has a major effect on Floyd County government. New Albany City Councilman Al Knable has declared for Carruthers’ commissioner seat, which means the two Republicans will square off in a primary next May.
Carruthers said he will run on his accomplishments, which have included pushing for rural broadband expansion, continuing the development of Novaparke and addressing infrastructure issues in Floyd County.
Carruthers said he respects incumbent candidates which is why he didn’t run until Grooms announced his retirement. He added that he also respects Houchin and believes the two have similar views.
“We’re both pro-business, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment,” he said. “We believe in limited government and want every family to have good jobs, safe neighborhoods and high-quality education opportunities.”
Houchin released a statement after Carruthers’ made his decision official.
“Shawn Carruthers is a quiet, effective and proven leader,” she said. “Southern Indiana is lucky to have an advocate like Shawn and I look forward to working with him in advancing the interests of Southern Indiana.”
