JEFFERSONVILLE — A cart to help people dealing with pregnancy loss has been donated to Clark Memorial Hospital.
The White Pumpkin Remembrance Cart is full of items like books, blankets and outfits for families to find comfort after a devastating loss.
It honors Raven, Conner, Phoenix and Kai Tuttle. They're the four angel babies of Adorn Coaching owner and Borden resident Crystal Lewis-Tuttle and her husband Joshua Tuttle.
Lewis-Tuttle and her best friend, Kayla Troutman, of Kayla Troutman Art Studio, have for years been advocating for families who've dealt with pregnancy loss and host events in Southern Indiana in their honor.
"The name White Pumpkin came from a poem written by a lost mom named Jennifer Giles," Troutman said. "She compared white pumpkins to angel babies that are kind of out of place amid the bright colors of fall."
Troutman and Lewis-Tuttle took donations for items on the cart at last month's White Pumpkin Birthday Bash in Borden.
They donated the cart to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
"We heard from a lot of families that they wished they would've had an outfit that was special to their baby," Troutman said. "Or had more information about what they were going through, or what it would be like. Information that they are not alone. The contents of this cart are meant to help."
Lewis-Tuttle specializes in coaching people through grief and knows firsthand what mothers who lose a pregnancy feel.
"I am a mother of four angel babies and one little boy," she said. "And each, unfortunately, pregnancy loss we started to realize there was something missing. We started talking to other mothers, fathers, families and found a lot of them didn't have comforts."
She said often loved ones, or staff at hospitals or doctor offices, don't know what to say. The contents of the cart is meant to help people. Those who experience pregnancy loss will also be given a folder from the cart with information to address their emotions and how to get help if needed afterward.
"With the cart, we got this idea from the Adalyn Rose Foundation that blessed us to do this as well," Lewis-Tuttle said. "Because they found it honored their daughter because in the hospital, it's not always a place of comfort. And we felt these items could be."
Both Troutman and Lewis-Tuttle said the hope is to get carts donated to the local hospitals.
