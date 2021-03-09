Jessica Tandy Staten has joined CASA of Floyd County as its new executive director.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers and staff are appointed by Floyd Circuit Court to promote the best interest of abused and neglected children of our community. Her appointment was effective March 1.
Staten holds a B.S. in business from Butler University and most recently served as director of communications at the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, where she held multiple roles, including director of operations. As CASA’s executive director, Staten will focus on volunteer recruitment, staff development, improving awareness of the organization and its critical role in serving vulnerable children.
“We’re excited to welcome Jess to CASA. Jess has a deep passion for service and brings to CASA a diverse background in private and nonprofit sector experience, including leading program development, fundraising, grant management, and volunteer recruitment for multiple non-profit organizations, said Alyssa Cochran, president of the CASA Board of Directors. “We look forward to Jess’ leadership to advance our organization’s ability to ensure that every child in need has the advocacy they require for a better life.”
“I am humbled to be asked to take on this responsibility and am excited to get to work,” Staten said. “The staff and volunteers at CASA work tirelessly to provide a voice to our community’s most vulnerable. There’s a lot of work to be done and I am ready to do my part.”
There are nearly 400 abused or neglected children in Floyd County’s court and welfare system. The need continues to grow with more children necessitating advocacy every year. CASA of Floyd County recruits and trains community volunteers to work one-on-one with these children, advocating for their best interests.
“The work of CASA volunteers and staff is indispensable to the children in need in our community.” said J. Terrence Cody, Floyd Circuit Court judge and sponsor of the county’s CASA program. “A CASA report provides valuable insight to the Court regarding a child’s needs and best interests. These dedicated volunteers are truly the eyes and ears of the Court.”
As Staten assumes leadership of CASA of Floyd County, she joins program director Cheryl Schy and Scott Stewart, a CASA board member who has served as acting director and who will continue to serve during Staten’s onboarding period.
“The Floyd County CASA program currently has over 100 children on the waiting list. One of our biggest priorities is to provide an advocate for every child who needs one. Someone to be their voice, to “speak up” for them in court, and to make sure they are safe, have a permanent home, and an opportunity to thrive. We need volunteers now -- more than ever,” Staten said.
About CASA of Floyd County
The mission of CASA of Floyd County is to provide uniquely screened, trained, and supervised community volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected, and exploited children. CASA works in partnership and collaboration with the Floyd County Court system, the Department of Child Services and other community resources to help ensure these children are placed in a safe and permanent home.
To learn more about CASA of Floyd County, donate, or to inquire about becoming a volunteer child advocate, please visit www.casafloydcounty.org or e-mail us at info@floydcountycasa.org.
