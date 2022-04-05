NEW ALBANY — Volunteers and staff members of CASA of Floyd County celebrated their move to a new location with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
The Floyd County sector of CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a nonprofit organization that looks to partner court appointed volunteers with children involved in juvenile court because of abuse and neglect.
Moving from their Spring Street location, CASA now resides on the third floor of the Anchor Building at 800 E. Eighth St. in New Albany.
Government officials from both the city and the county gathered in the building on Tuesday to congratulate the organization on their growth, including Floyd Circuit Court Judge J. Terrence Cody, Mayor Jeff Gahan and Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers.
Executive Director of CASA of Floyd County, Jess Staten, said that this relocation was necessary as they had outgrown their old space.
“Being in this new space we’re able to grow organizationally. Not only that but we’ll be able to host volunteer events and have some recruitment events and community events here,” Staten said.
Recruiting new volunteers is a big priority of the organization as they have 120 children on the waitlist waiting to be paired with a CASA advocate.
While the new office will allow the organization to host in-person recruiting events, they also plan to focus on using social media as a method of spreading awareness for the need of volunteers.
Staten said their goal in order to accommodate all of the children on the waitlist is to bring on 45 more volunteers this year. The organization currently has 40 volunteers.
CASA trains the volunteers in every aspect from doing court reports to how to give a court testimony, Staten said. She also noted that they have restructured the on-boarding process to pair a staff member with the volunteer to act as a mentor.
Staten said they have volunteers from all different backgrounds. In order to volunteer, Staten said someone must be at least 21 years old and be able to pass both a criminal and a Department of Child Services background check.
Volunteers can expect to work 10-15 hours a month, Staten said. CASA also asks that volunteers commit for the entire length of the case, which Staten said is usually about a year.
Staten said the organization is also applying for a grant that would allow for an additional staff member that could work with the additional volunteers they are hoping to bring on.
“Then we’ll be able to meet our waitlist 100%,” she said.
With April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Staten said they will be promoting the organization and its mission in hopes of recruiting volunteers.
CASA placed 494 small blue pinwheels in front of the Carnegie Center for Art and History on April 3, with each pinwheel representing a child’s case that the organization served in 2021.
“The idea of the pinwheels is that they symbolize a child that was served, but we wanted a way to symbolize the child that represents joy and happiness,” Staten said.
The pinwheels will be on display through the end of the month.
The Anchor Building is owned by Mark and Christy Boone. Mark Boone said that it is fitting that CASA is on the third floor, because it is the crown jewel of what everyone in the building is trying to do.
“We love having them here because it kind of completes the unintended mission of the building of bringing a lot of non-for-profits together,” he said.
