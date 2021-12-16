New Albany, IN, [December 17, 2021] — Throughout the month of December, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Floyd County is collecting donations to provide brand new duffle bags to children in foster care.
“Many children do not have a suitcase or a duffel bag when they enter foster care, especially in emergency situations,” said Jessica Tandy Staten, Executive Director of CASA of Floyd County.
“They often have to bring whatever belongings they can fit into a trash bag and, unfortunately, the foster families welcoming the children have had very little time to prepare for their arrival.”
Last year, there were approximately 600 children in foster care in Floyd County. Despite efforts to provide a stable family environment for each child, some children in foster care have to move several times before being reunified with their birth families or before finding a forever family through legal guardianship or adoption.
For $25, donors will be able to provide children and youth in foster care with a duffel bag, along with basic essentials and comfort items, to make their transition a little easier.
“This is about so much more than a bag, it’s about having something of their own, something personalized, something new, at a time when they need to feel a sense of hope more than anything else. We want children to enter a new foster family or school community with dignity, and without the lasting memory of arriving with a trash bag. The purpose of this program is to not only reassure children that we value them as individuals, but also that their personal belongings deserve the same respect and care as they do, no matter where they go,” Staten said.
If you would like to make a donation or inquire about the duffel bag program, please visit casafloydcounty.org.
About CASA of Floyd County
The mission of CASA of Floyd County is to provide uniquely screened, trained, and supervised community volunteers to advocate for abused, neglected, and exploited children in foster care. CASA works in partnership and collaboration with the Floyd County Court system, the Department of Child Services, and other community resources to help ensure these children are placed in a safe and permanent home.
To learn more about CASA of Floyd County, donate, or inquire about becoming a volunteer child advocate, please visit www.casafloydcounty.org or e-mail us at info@floydcountycasa.org.
