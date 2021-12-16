NEW ALBANY — Throughout the month of December, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Floyd County is collecting donations to provide new duffle bags to children in foster care.
“Many children do not have a suitcase or a duffle bag when they enter foster care, especially in emergency situations,” said Jessica Tandy Staten, executive director of CASA of Floyd County.
“They often have to bring whatever belongings they can fit into a trash bag and, unfortunately, the foster families welcoming the children have had very little time to prepare for their arrival.”
Last year, there were about 600 children in foster care in Floyd County. Despite efforts to provide a stable family environment for each child, some children in foster care have to move several times before being reunified with their birth families or before finding a forever family through legal guardianship or adoption.
For $25, donors will be able to provide children and youth in foster care with a duffle bag, along with basic essentials and comfort items, to make their transition a little easier.
“This is about so much more than a bag, it’s about having something of their own, something personalized, something new, at a time when they need to feel a sense of hope more than anything else. We want children to enter a new foster family or school community with dignity, and without the lasting memory of arriving with a trash bag.
"The purpose of this program is to not only reassure children that we value them as individuals, but also that their personal belongings deserve the same respect and care as they do, no matter where they go,” Staten said.
If you would like to make a donation or inquire about the duffle bag program, go to casafloydcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.