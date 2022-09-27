Community Action of Southern Indiana supports and empowers individuals, families, and communities striving to reach self-sufficiency and works to provide life-enhancing opportunities for every individual and family desiring to experience extraordinary change in their lives.
Community Action of Southern Indiana fulfills its mission through a network of programs that serve low-income individuals and families. From family development and early childhood education, to addressing health disparities, to help with mitigating high energy bills, to matched savings programs, to help for Black-owned businesses, to help with rent and deposits, to mentoring for middle and high school students, and more, Community Action of Southern Indiana is making a difference in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison Counties.
Community Action of Southern Indiana wants to serve more people in more ways and is working on a flexible transportation plan, affordable housing, job training and re-entry support, computer training, after-school programming, and mental health services. CASI will always be diligently building the Beloved Community and working for the common good.
CASI cannot continue its good work without the support of friends and partners. Each year CASI celebrates this support with its Makers of Change Gala. This year Makers of Change will feature the nationally renowned singing group, Linkin’ Bridge. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Jefferson, downtown Jeffersonville’s new event venue at 715 West Riverside Drive.
There are many ways to support CASI and its Makers of Change Gala, including Sponsorship, which comes with a wide array of sponsor benefits. Whether you support Makers of Change by attending, donating, or sponsoring, Community of Action of Southern Indiana will honor your commitment by continuing to work hard to serve low-income individuals and families in our communities.
