JEFFERSONVILLE — On July 24, Community Action of Southern Indiana will be hosting the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 201 E. 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville.
This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and more.
A free lunch will be provided by the nearby Jeffersonville Community Kitchen at 1611 Spring St. beginning at 11 a.m.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812.288.6451 extension 2135
