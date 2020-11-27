JEFFERSONVILLE — Two staff members and 20 clients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Catalyst Rescue Mission, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel.
Clients and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Jeffersonville homeless shelter are now quarantined from those who tested negative, and the shelter is under lockdown. A total of 78 clients are staying at the shelter, according to Catalyst President Jim Moon.
Yazel said two Catalyst clients tested positive last Friday, and when the number of positive tests went up to four, the Clark County Health Department decided to test all staff and residents on Wednesday. Those who tested negative will receive another COVID-19 test next week.
“What we’ve done is have the positives and negatives quarantined away from each other,” Yazel said. “The plan is to retest on Monday and every five days from that point on until we’re pretty comfortable there’s no further outbreaks. We do expect just because of the nature of the 22 cases, it’s reasonable to assume we’ll have several more when we retest on Monday.”
Moon confirmed that he is one of the two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and he is quarantined at the shelter. Moon said Catalyst is consulting daily with Yazel as the shelter implements mitigation protocols.
Most of the people people quarantined are asymptomatic, Moon said. No one has been hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, and everyone seemed in stable condition as of the most recent medical assessment, Yazel said.
“There are a couple residents we’re monitoring who currently don’t need hospitalization,” Moon said. “Doctors and nurses are coming here on a regular basis.”
Incoming clients are being directed to a local hotel at the moment, according to Moon. Those at the shelter are being screened on a daily basis.
Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have separate rooms, eating schedules and bathrooms from others at Catalyst, and the shelter has increased the amount of cleaning at the facility.
“We’re doing the best job we can to mitigate under the circumstances,” Moon said. “Hopefully, at the end of the day all the clients under quarantine are safe.”
Yazel said of those who tested negative at the shelter, those at high risk are being relocated to isolate at a local hotel. If the number of positive cases outnumbers the number of negative cases, those who remain negative for COVID-19 would be relocated as well.
“It’s a work in progress,” Yazel said. “I do think eventually there could be a point where there are more positives than negatives out there, and we’ll have to figure out what the best route from there is.”
Moon notes that COVID-19 testing is required for incoming clients before they stay at the shelter, and clients are only allowed to go to work, medical appointments and psychiatric appointments. The clients now under quarantine were negative for COVID-19 when they arrived at the shelter, he said.
Yazel said due to the communal nature of the shelter, it is at higher risk for outbreaks. Clark County is seeing high positivity rates with the 7-day average for unique individuals at 18.9%.
“There’s 70-plus people [at the shelter], and if you have that many where several are out working in the community, sooner or later it’s going to happen with that kind of positivity rate,” he said.
Moon said he is asymptomatic and staying quarantined at his office, and he is only working with clients who also tested positive for COVID-19. Moon is the senior pastor at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Jeffersonville, but no one at the church was a close contact, he said.
