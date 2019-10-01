NEW ALBANY — Lopp Commercial closed a deal last Thursday with Cattleman’s Roadhouse for its first Indiana location.
The 5,907 square foot family steakhouse will be located in New Albany at 3500 St. Joseph Road, behind Save-A-Step and Waffle House at the junction of Charlestown Road and Interstate-265.
Lopp Commercial and the Matt Williams Group, the buyer’s agent, have been working together on this project, according to a news release.
“We’re pleased to have been a part of bringing this deal together for New Albany. Cattleman’s will be a nice addition to our community,” said John Lopp of Lopp Commercial in the release.
A groundbreaking is tentatively planned for mid-October with the restaurant’s scheduled opening in March of 2020. This will be the 10th location for Cattleman’s Roadhouse and the first located outside Kentucky.
“Cattleman’s is excited about the location and its great interstate visibility. They are looking forward to serving Southern Indiana,” Williams said.
Lopp Commercial most recently helped broker the deal for the soon to open Fairfield Inn at Daisy Summit in New Albany. Lopp Commercial works with developers, retailers and restaurant chains in site selection, brokerage, development, and negotiations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Western Ohio. They are based in Floyds Knobs and are responsible for bringing many retail projects to the Southern Indiana and metro Louisville area. A few notable companies they’ve worked with include: Meijer, Kroger, Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Walgreens, Fresh Market, Panera Bread, McDonald's, Yum! Brands, Cinemark, Applebee’s and Cracker Barrel.
