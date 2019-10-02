NEW ALBANY — Floyd County will soon have a new auditor.
The Floyd County Republican Party will hold a caucus to fill Scott Clark's term on Monday. Oct. 14. Precinct committee chairs will interview the candidates and then vote on a replacement.
Clark, citing health reasons, resigned Sept. 12. His last day in office is Oct. 11.
Floyd County Republican Chairman Shawn Carruthers said at the time that Clark "just felt like he was unable to fulfill his duties due to his health, so it would be better to just step aside. I commend him for that."
Clark was elected to a second term in 2018, and the person elected Oct. 14 will have three full years remaining in that term.
Those interested in being on the caucus ballot for Floyd County Auditor should contact Floyd County Republican Party Chairman Shawn Carruthers at scarruthers@floydcountygop.org, for additional information. Required forms must be completed, notarized and submitted prior to Thursday, Oct. 11, 2019 at midnight.
