SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana health officials say Clark and Floyd counties are continuing to see substantial community-wide transmission of COVID-19.
In Clark County, a recent increase in virus transmission rates led the Clark County Health Department to take further action to curb community spread. On Wednesday, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel announced audience restrictions at all K-12 extracurricular and sports events in Clark County for a two-week period.
School activities in Clark County are now restricted to event staff, players and limited spectators — audiences are restricted to parents and immediate household members of the students involved in the events.
The restrictions will expire Nov. 11, at which point the Clark County Health Department will re-evaluate the situation. As of Thursday afternoon, Clark County was at an 11.7% positivity rate for unique individuals, according to Yazel.
Yazel said that about 10 days ago the positivity rate in Clark County reached more than 15%. He said he is worried about the spike in cases disrupting daily activities at schools and businesses in the community. Although there have been no recent outbreaks at nursing homes, jails or shelters, the upswing largely involves a younger population scattered across the community, which can make contact tracing difficult, he said.
“When there are 40 new cases and 30 are all from a business or nursing home or something like that, it’s alarming but much easier to handle contact tracing,” Yazel said. “When there’s 40 new cases in 40 different households across the county, it’s a different challenge.”
Yazel said there have been some COVID-19 exposures related to school events In Clark County, but it’s not a “common theme,” and there have been no big “super spreader” events. He said positive cases in schools are mostly related to exposures within the household.
Many students and staff have been quarantined this school year due to COVID-19 cases in schools, and the precautions have been effective in allowing in-school instruction to continue, Yazel said.
However, widespread community transmission is one of his major concerns, and since school activities such as athletic events tend to be larger-scale events with many community members in attendance, Yazel felt it was necessary to implement the restrictions.
“Nothing would break my heart more than to see a kid work hard all season and not be able to perform at a choir concert or play in a state tournament [due to a quarantine],” Yazel said.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said that county is seeing broad community spread. The COVID-19 spike after the state’s move to Stage 5 is continuing, he said, and this week, the county reached a 10.62% positivity rate for unique individuals. Last week, the county was at a 9.89% positivity rate.
Floyd County is seeing delays in test results with the increase of people being tested at the 4-H Fairgrounds — the turnaround for COVID-19 test results was previously two days, but it is now about four to five days, Harris said.
The state is also “continuing to lag behind” with contact tracing efforts, Harris said, and a lot of tracing efforts are conducted at the county-level by the Floyd County Health Department. This places a significant workload on the staff, he said, as the county sees more COVID-19 cases.
Harris said K-12 sports events in Floyd County are already at less than 50% capacity. If rates continue to increase, the Floyd County Health Department might enact more restrictive measures on spectators at extracurricular events.
“At this point, we’re not, we’re not implementing the plan Clark implemented this week,” he said. “It might come to it — I don’t know. We’ve considered the contingency, but it’s depending on the number of cases and the demographics of the cases.”
Harris recently extended the county mask mandate to the end of the year, noting that the community needs to be prepared to wear a masks for an extended period of time.
He said the county is preparing plans for a COVID-19 vaccine, which could be available for some as soon as November. It would first be administered to healthcare and first responders.
John Dablow, athletic director for Silver Creek School Corp., said that for the next two weeks the district is allowing only two tickets per household for families of student athletes, which is actually more restrictive than the limitations set by the Clark County Health Department.
The decision was mainly based on the difficulty of determining whether a spectator from a visiting team is part of a student athlete’s household, he said.
“To meet the standards that the Clark County Health Department put forth, in addition to making it administratively friendly and to not overwhelm us, we felt it was in our best interest to reduce it to two tickets,” Dablow said.
Dablow said the limited attendance will likely cause some financial challenges and make it “hard to break even” with athletic events, but he believes fans, coaches and players will successfully adapt to the changes.
Matt Barker, athletic director at Jeffersonville High School, said the school is allowing each visiting team two tickets per player for immediate family, and for the Jeffersonville High School athletes, there is not a cap on tickets, but only immediate family are allowed to attend during the duration of the audience restrictions.
“We’ve got to be very cautious and make sure protocols are set in place as far as keeping no fans sitting behind benches and having all players spread out and wearing masks when not playing,” he said. “For fans, we want to make sure they sit with their family, and they have to spread out — we can’t have five families all scrunched together in the bleachers.”
As Election Day approaches, health officials say large crowds at polling sites are among their concerns.
“No matter how many people vote early, there are still a lot of people who will vote on Tuesday,” Yazel said. “We want good turnouts, but we want to make sure we’re keeping people safe. Anything that has those type of crowds is a risk, and we’ll be watching it very closely.”
Both health officers say they are pleased with the precautions in place at Southern Indiana polling sites. Yazel and Harris urge people to take precautions as they wait in line to vote.
“If you do go to the polls on Election Day, make sure you keep good social distance — that’s a good way to protect yourself and everybody else,” Harris said.
