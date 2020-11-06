CLARKSVILLE — A spokesperson for CBL properties, the company that manages the Green Tree Mall, says the Clarksville mall’s operations will not be affected by CBL’s recent bankruptcy filing.
CBL Properties, a Chattanooga-based real estate investment trust that invests in shopping centers across the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections Sunday. A prearranged financial restructuring is expected to lower CBL’s debts by $1.5 million, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
CBL owns two area malls, including Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop in Louisville and the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, Kentucky, but it only manages the Green Tree Mall. A private group called GIV Green Tree Mall Investors LLC owns the mall.
CBL spokesperson Stacey Keating declined an interview request from the News and Tribune but provided an emailed statement about the financial restructuring:
“There will be no impact on operations at Green Tree Mall,” Keating said. “All CBL’s properties will continue to operate as normal and customers can expect business as usual throughout this process. We expect this process to facilitate our financial restructuring, allowing CBL to emerge in a stronger financial position to continue to serve our communities for years to come.”
Chris Cullen, general manager at Green Tree Mall, also said the mall will not see any changes in operations amid CBL’s restructuring. Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, she thinks the mall is doing well.
Sears, a longtime anchor of the Green Tree Mall, closed in 2017, and the space remains vacant. Cullen said although there are a couple of vacancies, there are several businesses that have opened there or are planning to open amid the pandemic. A new hair salon also will be opening in the mall, she said.
At Home, a home decor superstore, is preparing to open a Clarksville location on the Green Tree property between the mall and Bass Pro Shops in spring 2021. The store will be on Green Tree Boulevard in the space formerly home to Burlington Coat Factory and Shoe Carnival.
Within the Green Tree Mall, new businesses that opened this year include CBD Botanica, Cozy Cloud and Grub Nation. A number of seasonal holiday shops and vendors will also be open soon in the mall. About 60 businesses are listed on the Green Tree Mall’s website, including current and upcoming businesses.
Cullen said there has been one closure in the mall amid the COVID-19 pandemic — the clothing store Justice closed, but it was replaced by the retailer Cozy Cloud.
“It’s good to see things open,” Cullen said. “I think it shows that people are optimistic about the future.”
Amid the pandemic, both the mall and its retailers have implemented a number of safety protocols for sanitation, mask-wearing and social distancing, as well as prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in the common area. Green Tree Mall will be working with retailers for a plan to maintain social distancing during the holiday shopping season, Cullen said.
The mall will not be open on Thanksgiving this year, and extended holiday shopping hours probably will not be as late as they were in previous years.
“Definitely, safety is our first concern, and we’re always trying to look at that,” Cullen said. “This year, we’ve all had to adapt.”
