CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation presents two-time Grammy-nominee Cedric Burnside for a live concert on the 390-million-year-old fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park, Sept. 25, at 6:30 pm.
Opening for Burnside will be Suzanne Santo.
The blues is music for all time—past, present, and future—and few artists simultaneously exemplify those multiple temporal moments of the genre like North Mississippi’s Cedric Burnside. The Mississippi Hill Country blues guitarist and singer/songwriter contains within him the legacy and future of the region’s prescient sound stories. The 42-year-old was born in the blues as much as he was in funk, rock, soul, and hip-hop. These latter sensibilities are reflected across his work, as he drives Hill Country blues into grooves that lend themselves readily to an urgent, modern moment.
Burnside’s two Grammy-nominated album projects — the 2015 Descendants of Hill Country and 2018’s Benton County Relic — were both capstone statements for a lifetime of musical labor channeling the blues spirit on drums, guitar, and vocals in the North Mississippi Hill Country tradition.
Suzanne Santo has never been afraid to blur the lines. A tireless creator, she's built her sound in the grey area between Americana, Southern-gothic soul, and forward-thinking rock & roll. It's a sound that nods to her past — a childhood spent in the Rust Belt; a decade logged as a member of the L.A.-based duo HoneyHoney; the acclaimed solo album, Ruby Red, that launched a new phase of her career in 2017; and the world tour that took her from Greece to Glastonbury as a member of Hozier's band — while still exploring new territory. With her new album, Yard Sale, Santo boldly moves forward, staking her claim once again as an Americana innovator. It's an album inspired by the past, written by an artist who’s only interested in the here-and-now.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have these two world-class artists on the fossil beds of the Falls of the Ohio State Park,” said Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Foundation. “This is a truly unique concert experience nestled along the Ohio River with the Louisville skyline as the backdrop. Where else can you embed yourself into a landscape millions of years in the making, surrounded by natural beauty and the sounds of these incredible artists?”
Tickets for LIVE at the Falls of the Ohio are currently on sale at www.fallsoftheohio.org/live. A few sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling The Falls of the Ohio Foundation office at 812-283-4999.
Learn more about Cedric Burnside at https://www.cedricburnside.net/
Learn more about Suzanne Santo at http://www.suzannesanto.com/
