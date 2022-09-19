On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., groups throughout the land, many initiated by the Daughters of the American Revolution, gathered to ring bells for one minute as part of Bells Across America to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
Many libraries, as does the New Albany Floyd County Public Library, have displays provided by DAR chapters to explain, engage and educate library visitors about this cherished document.
Constitution Day (Sept, 17th) and Constitution Week (Sept, 17-23) celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787.
The document was signed by 39 of the 42 delegates from all the 13 colonies present on that day with the last signing at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.
Any law passed at the federal level must conform to this document. As per the document, it is the job of the Supreme Court to rule that federal laws passed by Congress and signed by the President comply with this document.
To make a proposed law fall within the confines of the Constitution, an amendment must be passed requiring two-thirds of both Houses to propose the amendment and three-fourths of the states to approve.
The first 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights were passed in 1791. It takes an amendment to the Constitution to change how the Supreme Court rules. In total, there have been 27 amendments including the Bill of Rights.
Every citizen should be aware of the contents of this document. Federal representatives are elected to be sure that these rights are upheld while protecting the interests of the states that send them to those legislative bodies. Have you read the U.S. Constitution lately?
Piankeshaw Chapter DAR staged a celebration at Scribner House, State & Main, New Albany. Sue-Ellen Koetter, Piankeshaw member and as the President of the Clark’s Grant Historical Society, staged a celebration at the Thomas Downs House, the oldest house in Charlestown where visitors to the Charlestown Community Days were invited to participate. The display at the New Albany Library will be in place for the month of September. Piankeshaw Chapter celebrated during its September chapter meeting with a presentation of the history of the document.
