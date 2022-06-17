Local kids received a history lesson about the significance of the Juneteenth holiday while attending a workshop at the Griffin Recreation Center in New Albany.
At Friday’s event, children watched a short video about Juneteenth and learned about the origins of the holiday.
The kids learned how the celebration of Juneteenth began after enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom on June 19, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
The kids also contributed toward a Juneteenth-themed collage designed by Julie Schweitzer of the Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery.
The workshop was the first of two Juneteenth celebrations at the recreation center, located at 1140 Griffin St. On Saturday, the public is invited to attend a free dinner in celebration of Juneteenth, which will start at 4 p.m.
The event will feature a speech by Floyd County Judge Maria Granger and live music by Hot Coffee Breakdown.
Makayla Eiler, recreation coordinator with New Albany Parks and Recreation, said many people do not know about Juneteenth or understand the importance of the holiday.
“It’s an independence day just as importance as Fourth of July,” she said. “Everything starts with kids, so if we can teach the kids, they can go home and relate it to people, spread the news, and one day we’ll celebrate Juneteenth like we would Fourth of July. It’s just spreading awareness of what it is and what it means to our nation.”
