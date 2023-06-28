Several Independence Day celebrations are slated for Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties beginning Friday. Here’s a rundown of some of the events.
Friday and Saturday
Harrison County Popcorn Festival in downtown Corydon will take place in downtown Corydon on Friday and Saturday. The Harrison County Popcorn Festival features live music, including local The Voice Season 21 contestant Lana Scott; fireworks; kids’ activities; vendors; a beer garden; and a parade.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, then resume the following day, Saturday, at 10 a.m. The festival will close with a fireworks display visible throughout downtown Corydon at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A cruise-in car show will span three streets from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Established in 1986, the Popcorn Festival celebrated the area’s popcorn industry — 10% of the nation’s popcorn is produced in Harrison County across over 20 farming operations. The annual festival dissolved in the early 2000s, but last year the case to reinstate the festival was championed by local groups and volunteers.
For a festival map and more information, go to: thisisindiana.org/popcorn.
Schedule of Events
Friday
4 – 9 p.m. — Vendors Open
4 – 10:30 p.m. — Food Trucks Open
4 – 8 p.m. — Kid Zone
4 – 7 p.m. — Farmers Market
4 – 10:30 p.m. — Main Stage
4 – 10:30 p.m. — Beer Garden
5 – 7 p.m. — Blaze Streets
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Kids Tractor Pull on Beaver Street
6:30 – 7 p.m. — Popoff
7 – 7:30 p.m. — Introduction of Popcorn Queen
7:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Lana Scott
9 p.m. — Movie Night in Bicentennial Park
Saturday
10 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. — Vendors
10 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Food Trucks
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Kid Zone
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Car Cruise- In
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Drop off Recipe for Recipe Contest
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Travelin Mojos
11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. — Beer Garden Open
12 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament Registration Open
12 p.m. — Princess Contest at the Bandstand
12 p.m. — 4 p.m. — Face Painting, Balloon Artisit, Petting Zoo
1 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament
2. – 4 p.m. — Eric & The Iconics
5 p.m. — Kernel & Kernelette Contest
4:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Hank Rose Trio
7 – 8 p.m. — Popcorn Festival Parade
8 – 9:50 p.m. — The Skinny
9:55 – 10 p.m. — Lana Scott National Anthem
10 p.m. — Fireworks
Sunday
The Town of Clarksville Independence Day concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville.
This is an annual free public concert, open to the public and performed by a volunteer community choir, sponsored by the Town of Clarksville with support from St. Anthony Church, which provided the venue for rehearsals and the concert.
Salute to Freedom
The Floyd County Parks and Recreation Department will host a Salute to Freedom beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday on the KFC Stage at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park at 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway in New Albany.
The free event will feature patriotic music featuring the River Cities Concert Band. Concessions will be available.
Monday
The City of New Albany’s annual Shoreline Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3 at the Riverfront Amphitheater, 301 E. Water St., New Albany. The free, family-friendly event opens at 6 p.m. and features performances by The Crashers and The Boot Scoots. There will be plenty of local food and drinks available on site.
A fireworks display at dark will conclude the celebration.
Tuesday, July 4
The Jeffersonville Celebrating Freedom Parade and Ceremony will be Tuesday, July 4. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Riverfront Overlook and proceed along Spring Street in the 100 to 500 blocks in historic downtown Jeffersonville.
Following the parade a celebration will continue in Warder Park.
Sellersburg Independence Day Celebration
July 4th celebration will begin at 11 a.m. at Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, with food served all day until 9 p.m. Food options include smoked chicken quarters, pulled pork barbeque, hot dogs, brats and burgers. Yello Sno Shaved Ice will be at the post home from 5 to 8 p.m. and live music will be provided throughout the day by TriplePlay. (Take-out will be available, all served ala carte with fries/chips.)
The day will conclude with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m.
City of Charlestown
Due to Founders Day Week ending June 24 in Charlestown, the City of Charlestown will not sponsor a community July 4th celebration this year. Residents are asked to celebrate with their families and have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.