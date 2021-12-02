SELLERSBURG — St. John Paul II Catholic Church, located at 2253 St. Joe Road West in Sellersburg, is preparing to celebrate the Dedication Mass of its newly built church.
In 2014, St. John Paul II Parish was formed through the merging of two parishes in Sellersburg: St. Joseph Hill (founded in 1853) and St. Paul the Apostle (founded in 1948). Construction on a new worship space began in May of 2020 and although there may be a few things that will need to be completed at a later date, St. John Paul II will dedicate the new church building when it holds its first Mass at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19 with Archbishop Charles C. Thomson from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis presiding over the dedication.
The Mass will be followed by a celebration luncheon that currently 800 parishioners have reserved a spot to attend with a waiting list if anyone should be unable to attend. The church will hold 800 parishioners with room for expansion at a later date. The last weekend Mass at the St. Joe Hill campus will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 but will be used on occasion for weddings and funerals.
The last weekend Mass at St. Paul the Apostle campus will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 but will continue to serve as a church for the school Masses that are held on Wednesday mornings until a time comes that a new school can be built by the new church.
The new Mass schedule for St. John Paul II will be Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. starting at the beginning of 2022.
For more information about this event, contact Marlene Stammerman, Director of Discipleship, at 317-989-1795 or Fr. Tom Clegg, Pastor, at 502-553-3770.
