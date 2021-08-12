As the country’s population grows, ages and shifts in its racial makeup, the same changes can be seen in both Clark and Floyd counties in data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday.
The data was delayed by four months because of the pandemic and was long-awaited as the findings will be used by state legislators to determine congressional districts. Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the census is released, and the new districts will be needed for the 2022 primaries.
The local population is growing, and with that the population is becoming older and more diverse. In the last decade Clark County’s population has increased 9.9% while Floyd County’s has increased 7.9%. Both counties have increased more than the state as a whole, which has grown 4.7%, and more than the nation, which has grown 7.4%, since 2010.
Changes in Race and Ethnicity
The bureau stated on its website that changes were made to the census’ questions to provide a more thorough depiction of how the population identifies in terms of race and ethnicity, which along with the changing demographic played a big role in the racial distribution nationwide.
The bureau’s website says, “It is important to note that these data comparisons between the 2020 Census and 2010 Census race data should be made with caution, taking into account the improvements we have made to the Hispanic origin and race questions and the ways we code what people tell us.”
These demographic changes can be seen in Clark and Floyd counties because there is an increasing percentage of people of color and a decreasing percentage of White people.
In Clark County, the number of non-Hispanic or Latino White people has decreased from 85.2% of the total population in 2010 to 78.8% last year.
Floyd County has seen a similar pattern, with the non-Hispanic or Latino White population decreasing from 89.2% of the total population in 2010 to 84.5% in 2020.
This is not to say that there are fewer White people in the counties, numbers that have increased in the last decade, but that they make up less of the total population as populations of color increased in the last decade.
However, as a nation the total number of White people has decreased by 8.6%, nearly 20 million people, since 2010.
The Black or African American population in Clark County has increased from 6.8% of the total population in 2010 to 7.7% in 2020. Floyd County’s Black or African American population has increased from 5.1% to 5.3%.
Similarly, the Hispanic or Latino population in Clark County increased from 1.9% of the total population to 5.3%, while Floyd County saw an increase from 2.6% to 3.8% in the last decade.
These trends of race and ethnicity changes are reflective of the changes seen both in Indiana and in the country as a whole.
In Indiana, the non-Hispanic or Latino White population has decreased from 81.5% of the total population in 2010 to 75.5% in 2020. The Black or African American population has increased from 9.1% to 9.4% in the state, while the Hispanic or Latino population has increased from 6% to 8.2% in the last decade.
Changes in Age
The counties are seeing an increasingly older population as Clark County has gone from 76.3% of its population aged 18 and older to 77.2% in 2020, while Floyd County has similarly gone from 76% to 77.5%.
With the overall population growth, this is an 11.2% change in the 18 and older population for Clark County and a 10.1% change for Floyd County in the last decade.
The census does not provide any details further breaking down the age groups within the 18 and older population.
These trends also follow that of the state and country, which have seen an increase in the 18 and older population. However, unlike the rest of the state and country, both Clark and Floyd counties have also seen an increase in the population under the age of 18, which decreased 1% in the state and 1.4% in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.