The Center for Lay Ministries honored the Indiana National Guard as the Volunteer of the Year recipient at its recent annual meeting. National Guard soldiers have been working daily at the center’s Food Pantry since May 1, 2020.
“The National Guard has been instrumental in helping us distribute food to our clients during the pandemic,” said Kara Brown, the center’s executive director. “We have really appreciated their willingness to support our food pantry and our clients throughout the summer. It was an easy decision for CLM to honor these soldiers with our Volunteer of the Year award.”
The Center for Lay Ministries thanked all the National Guard soldiers who stepped up to help and the Clark County community. The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect.
If you have any questions regarding donations or about the CLM mission, contact CLM at 812-282-0063. The food pantry, at 213 East Maple Street, Jeffersonville, is now open for Clark County residents Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
