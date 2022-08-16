The Center for Lay Ministries Food Pantry in Jeffersonville serves the residents of Clark County and is seeking volunteers to help fill multiple needs.
Box Truck Drivers
The box truck heads out every weekday morning to area grocery stores. Volunteers do not need a special license to drive the box truck but would need to be able to help load and unload the truck and be willing to operate (or learn to operate) a pallet jack. A limited number of drivers are volunteering now but the center would greatly benefit from having additional help. The individual may take a regular weekly shift or just be willing to fill in when other drivers aren’t available. These shifts typically begin around 9 a.m. and last anywhere from 90 minutes to an hour, depending on the day of the week.
Front Desk Volunteers
CLM is also in need of individuals who can work the front desk. These volunteers greet clients as they come in the door and help collect their information so CLM can process their food order. It’s essential to be comfortable on a computer, but the software program used is not hard to learn.
The tasks described above are the greatest need at present, but help is always needed in the pantry to get client orders together.
Volunteer shifts are from 8:30-11; 11-1:30; and 1:30-3:30 Monday through Friday. On the first Tuesday of the month the center stays open until 6 p.m.
If you are interested or have questions, email volunteers@layministries.org or go to the website at www.centerforlayministries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.