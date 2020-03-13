JEFFERSONVILLE — The Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) in Jeffersonville is switching to a different food distribution plan due to the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, March 16, the organization will distribute prepared food boxes to client's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the building's side entrance, located at 213 E. Maple Street.
It will be a drive-up only distribution to observed social distancing of six feet, and the pantry and building will be closed to clients. The decision is based on state and national recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
CLM requests that clients remain inside their vehicles and form lines to receive their food around the side entrance near the awning. The prepared food boxes will be standardized, and unlike the typical food pantry, clients will not be able to choose food as usual.
“We feel that this plan is in the best interest of our clients, volunteers, and staff, while still allowing us to meet the food needs of Clark County residents," CLM Executive Director Kara Brown said. "We appreciate your patience.”
