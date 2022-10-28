JEFFERSONVILLE — The Center for Lay Ministries has seen need for its services like the food pantry tick up over the past few months.
"Daily we are seeing more clients," said Executive Director Kara Brown. "We're also seeing a lot of families who've had to move in together to make it work. We are seeing larger families, people who moved in with aunts, uncles, cousins, siblings, parents, just for them to survive because they have combined forces."
The community has stepped in to provide donations and resources to the nonprofit, including the Campbell Soup Company snacks plant in Jeffersonville.
The company nominated the Center for Lay Ministries for a Campbell Community Impact Grant.
"We had to fill out that application and go through the whole process," Brown said. " You can't even apply unless you are recommended by the local plant."
A $20,000 grant was awarded to the nonprofit in April and the Center for Lay Ministries this week announced how they were able to use it.
The grants were established in 2019 so the company could give back to areas where it has plants. This past spring Campbell gave grants to 40 organizations nationwide.
“Campbell is committed to building vibrant communities and making a positive impact in the neighborhoods where our employees live and work,” said Kate Barrett, Campbell’s Director of Community Affairs and Vice President of the Campbell Soup Foundation in a news release. “The Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back by nominating organizations making a meaningful impact in their hometowns.”
The money was used in Jeffersonville to restock the food pantry, at time when rising prices made it harder for the pantry and families to have enough food.
"We used it to purchase food for our clients, the majority of the money went toward that," Brown said. "We also used it as resource during our cooking class we offered with the Purdue Extension nutritionist."
The course was six weeks and offered to clients to show them how they could cook healthy meals with food from the pantry.
"We (used that money) and purchased groceries for every client registered for that class," Brown said. "It was a six-week course and everybody who participated got a crockpot. Each week they learned how to cook something."
These skills help people in the area get by in tough times.
"It really just shows our clients what they can do with some of the food they get, it could be creative, go further, cook a nutritious meal from their family," Brown said. "We used a lot of things they'd typically get from the pantry and show different ways to make it."
Brown said she expects more donations to come in as the holiday season approaches.
"I’ve seen a lot of people tell me their rent has really increased and they just can't afford it,' Brown said.
