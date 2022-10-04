The Center for Lay Ministries in Jeffersonville is pleased to welcome its new Board of Directors for 2022-23, including new officers, who were elected at the annual meeting in September.
Elected officers include: Chris Sturgeon - Chair; Rhonda Grangier - Vice Chair; Kelley Curran - Past Chair; Beth Snyder - Secretary, and Susan Alexander - Treasurer.
Newly elected Board Members are Traci Johnson, Troy Marables, Erin Simon, and Amy VanCleave. Returning members of the board are Katie Coomer, Linda Coppinger, Lea Ann Lumpkins, Dean Lyttle, Wayne Ottinger, Veronica Rife, Mary Chris Rodden, Kyla Spence, Ruthie Tharp, and Jennesy Tsimekles.
The Center for Lay Ministries operates a Food Pantry for Clark County residents and the Bliss House, a residential recovery program for women. The Food Panty is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The mission of the Center for Lay Ministries is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity and respect.
