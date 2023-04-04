SOUTHERN INDIANA — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and events are planned to honor survivors of assault in Southern Indiana.
The Center For Women and Families is hosting three opportunities for people to get involved.
Communities Walk Free from Sexual Violence will be at noon Wednesday at the Big Four Bridge.
"We are meeting on the Kentucky side and the Indiana side at the Big Four Bridge and calling on anyone and everyone who is available to come and participate," said Zenebia Law, director of Southern Indiana Programs for The Center. "We are going to be meeting there at noon and during that time we will being making signs. We have posterboard and we will have the different materials for people to create their own personalized signs to be held up as we walk across the bridge."
The group will be meeting at Big Four Station in Jeffersonville, and Law said the walk will start at 12:30 p.m.
"A common sign says 'We believe you,'" Law said. "Survivors are often not believed when they disclose (abuse). The Kentucky and Indiana side will meet in the middle to show collaboration and support across the water to support survivors in that way."
Law said The Center has seen an increase in caseloads for its sexual assault services.
The Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking says one in three women in Indiana has been sexually assaulted.
Statistics from the group also show a majority of these assaults aren't reported to the authorities.
It's important for people who are experiencing sexual assault to know they have support, Law said.
"There's definitely a stigma around sexual abuse and sexual assault, and that stigma is that it's a personal matter, you keep it to yourself," Law said. "...It takes a lot of strength and courage and bravery for someone to speak up and speak out about their experience and get the support and help they need."
The Center will also host a Chalk the Walk event on April 11.
Community members and business owners in Southern Indiana are encouraged to write supportive messages for survivors on the sidewalks that day.
April 26 is denim, where people are encouraged to wear jeans to combat victim blaming.
The national event sheds light on a court case where it was decided a woman wasn't sexually assaulted because her jeans were too tight to be pulled down, Law said.
People are asked to wear denim in solidarity with the survivor.
"Each year we do Denim Day," Law said. "On April 26 we will all wear denim, take photos and write supportive statements. At all of the events we are encouraging everyone to take photos."
Law said people can tag The Center in their posts or email Training@CWFEmpower.rog to have the post shared.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.