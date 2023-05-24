CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Little Theatre will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a gala in June.
Clarksville Little Theatre was organized in 1947 with the first productions taking place in the George Rogers Clark School Gym.
The gym was the home for the theatre for many years until the rental fees became too high. In 1951, the theatre raised enough money to buy the land that it currently sits on, 301 E. Montgomery Ave, Clarksville.
“For 75 years, we have had shows every season, all based on volunteerism and the community,” said Cindy Smith, Clarksville Little Theatre’s board president. “Even the board is volunteer. It’s a long time to last with people doing a lot of hard work for no pay.”
The only people who get paid at the theatre are the director, music director and the choreographer.
Throughout the years, the theatre has been through many challenges, but COVID was a one of the most challenging times for the organization.
“We really had a hard time with COVID, no one knew if we were going to exist,” Smith said. “We were shut down in March of 2020 and we couldn’t open up until September of 2021.”
Once they were able to open back up, they had to make many changes to the theatre. They started making their shows general admission instead of assigned seating as well as wrapping their concessions.
Changes to the actual building have been made to keep the building up to date with the times.
“The side of the building used to be barnwood,” said Brian Dubois, Clarksville Little Theatre’s board member at-large. “They replaced it with the vinyl and I added a new floor to the auditorium.”
Many of the people who are on the board for the theatre have acted and volunteered in the productions.
“One of our board members, who’s our business manager now, she started out as a child (at the theater),” Smith said. “She’s grown up in this theatre, volunteered in this theatre. She’s been on the stage and is still on the stage in this theatre.”
Over its 75-year-history, the theatre has featured a few notable names. Ned Beatty was on stage at Clarksville Little Theatre. Beatty has been in movies such as “Deliverance” (1972), “Superman” (1978), “Toy Story 3” (2010) and more.
Other actors who have graced the stage at the theatre are Foster Brooks, an actor and comedian, and Mitchell Ryan, a film and television actor.
“Once you’ve become involved with the theatre, it’s in your blood,” Smith said. “It’s hard to get out of here.”
Tickets for the gala can be purchased on their website, https://www.clarksvillelittletheatre.org/, click on the orange tab that says “Buy Tickets” to purchase. The gala will be held at The Magnolia, 318 W Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville. Tickets for the plays and musicals can also be purchased at the same link.
Shows for the 2023-2024 season:
Sep. 2023: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat directed by Cathy Ryan
Nov. 2023: A Christmas Story directed by William Strauss
Jan. 2024: Puffs directed by Zachary Ross
March 2024: Curtains directed by John Hardaway
May 2024: Urinetown directed by Rebecca Brewer
