SOUTHERN INDIANA — Gas company CenterPoint Energy said Tuesday that carbon monoxide issues reported in the region on Christmas Eve were caused by an incorrect mixture of gas at the facility in Jeffersonville.
Officials said a third party hired to investigated the situation determined a “disproportionate” amount of propane was added to the natural gas system.
Previously, CenterPoint Energy had maintained there were no indications there was an issue with the natural gas system.
“We have ceased operations at our Jeffersonville propane air facility and that facility will remain shut down through the end of 2023 as we assess its future,” said Ashley Babcock, vice president of Indiana and Ohio Gas. “We have secured an appropriate gas supply for New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville.”
Babcock said a number of factors played into the issue and that the plant in Jeffersonville was only used during times of high demand.
There are two other propane air facilities in Indiana, located in Terre Haute and Lebanon. Babcock said they are still operational and the company is keeping an eye on the locations after the issue in Jeffersonville.
Customers who contacted CenterPoint with a carbon monoxide concern will hear from the company as it follows up, she said.
People who haven’t reported issues but suspect they dealt with them, are asked to contact CenterPoint at indianaclaim@centerpointenergy.com or 713-207-7724.
According to the Town of Clarksville, its first responders transported four people to the hospital because of carbon monoxide exposure on Dec. 24 and took more than 100 emergency calls for gas-related issues. High emergency call volumes were reported in New Albany as well. People reported malfunctioning appliances at their homes and businesses, some that shot flames into the air.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said Tuesday it was nice to know a third party investigated the issue and provided some answers.
“I’m pleased to see that there was some accountability with this investigation and that the company is going to be reaching out and being proactive in providing assistance,” Skaggs said. “I think it also provides security feeling that the gas system is not unsafe now.”
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is also investigating the issue.
State Rep Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said he wants to see the results of the IURC’s investigation.
“I’m glad CenterPoint is finally accepting responsibility, I wish they had accepted responsibility from the outset, or at least acknowledged that they may be responsible,” Clere said. “But, I’m glad people who were harmed have the satisfaction of knowing CenterPoint has accepted responsibility. Now we have to talk about compensation.”
Clere said he hopes the company contacts all customers in the affected areas.
Kevin Baity, the town manager of Clarksville, said Clarksville is glad to have answers.
“The Town of Clarksville is encouraged to finally have answers for residents affected by the Dec. 24, 2022 carbon monoxide issues in our service area. We would like to commend CenterPoint Energy for working diligently to determine the cause and to prevent it from happening again.
“The next step in the process will be for residents to receive support for any natural gas appliances damaged because of the carbon monoxide situation on Dec. 24. Residents should contact CenterPoint Energy at indianaclaim@centerpointenergy.com or 713-207-7724 for assistance.”
“The Town of Clarksville will continue to work with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and CenterPoint Energy as they continue to assess their operations and take the appropriate corrective actions to guarantee the safety of our residents.”
