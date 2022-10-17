Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Lows ranging from 27 to 33 degrees, save for a little warmer in the Louisville Metro area. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&