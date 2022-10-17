JEFFERSONVILLE — With the rise of mental health issues in children and adults all over the country, it can be hard to find help, but now Centerstone is bringing that help to Southern Indiana.
Centerstone is an organization designed to help children, families and adults living with mental health problems. It opened a new location Friday in Jeffersonville, their first location in the city in 15 years.
The organization is also integrated into schools to help children during the day, but with this new location it will be able to help children and families other than during the school day.
“We really focused our work on kids and families,” said Suzanne Koesel, CEO of Centerstone Indiana. “We do a lot of work with the schools helping kids who are struggling with mental health to overcome that and kind of learn new skills so that they can participate in school more effectively.”
The work they do with children who are living with mental health issues is therapy, skills development and coaching to help them navigate their way through mental health challenges they have.
They also have group sessions that a family can participate in.
“With families we're really helping support parents to support their kids and really adding peer support,” Koesel said. “It's really like therapy and kind of looking at the dynamics of your family and what can be strengthened and supported.”
Some of the biggest mental health issues Centerstone sees children struggle with are anxiety and depression.
This new location will cover Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Crawford counties. Throughout the four counties, Centerstone is integrated in more than 50 schools and has about 70 employees.
Through the pandemic, Centerstone saw a need to double its services since the world was turned upside down for many people. Because of this, they increased their adult services as well as their normal child and family services.
“Throughout the pandemic we saw such a high need of parents struggling with their own mental health while having to be with their kids,” said Amber Millay, Centerstone’s manager of child/family services. “We do have a couple of therapists that are designated for that.”
Even with the new location and being integrated into schools, the needs for mental health services are not met.
“Even if there were five different Centerstones here, the needs would not be completely met,” Millay said. “I just want to be kind of frank on that...that needs are just tremendously high.”
If you would like to learn more about Centerstone and its services, go to the website https://centerstone.org/ and sign up.
