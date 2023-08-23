NEW ALBANY — A new senior primary care center opened its doors Wednesday in New Albany with vendors, tours and bingo.
CenterWell Senior Primary Care, 305 New Albany Plaza, offers a new way to bring health care to seniors in what they call whole-person care.
Whole-person care is longer and more frequent visits that does not focus only on the particular physical health issues the patients might be concerned about.
They also take into consideration their mental and emotional health and social determinants like food insecurity, lack of transportation, difficulty paying for prescriptions and more.
“Your traditional primary care, it’s often a 10 or 15 minute visit, you spend more time in the waiting room than you do seeing the physician,” said Nick Judd, CenterWell’s marketing president. “For us, it’s the opposite. Your first couple visits, we might see you 45 minutes to up to an hour.”
With the longer appointments, they take the time to get to know their patients and understand their medical history and other factors in their life that might affect their health. Once a senior becomes a patient, they like to see them on average four times a year to be as preventive as they can.
If a patient is feeling sick, CenterWell will help the patient be seen that day.
Not only does CenterWell have primary care, it also has behavioral health specialists, social workers and a clinical pharmacist.
“A lot of our patients are on multiple medications and they get them from a lot of different settings,” Judd said. “We’re trying to make sure those interactions and those medications are appropriate when you look at everything that’s going on.”
CenterWell accepts all Medicare Advantage plans and Original Medicare with supplements.
The new location now has one physician and one nurse practitioner but plans to increase as they start to grow. It also has a total of eight exam rooms and an activity area that any senior is welcome to go to.
Since CenterWell is focused on caring for seniors, they molded their practice for seniors in everything they do.
“We’ve carved out that niche for seniors because they have different conditions, they have different needs than people who are 18, 20 or 45,” said Misha Rhodes, CenterWell’s chief medical officer of Kentucky and Indiana.
Each of the CenterWell’s locations are built with seniors in mind. There are nonskid floors, the chairs are weighted so they do not slide, appointments are scheduled to prevent the lobby from being full and more.
“The goal is to keep patients healthier longer and overall have a better quality of life,” Rhodes said. “If you feel good, you live good.”
