NEW ALBANY — Central Christian Church is preparing for its “A World Full of Color” service in October for LGBTQ+ History Month.
The service will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 and will be the second service dedicated to LGBTQ+ issues the church has hosted over the past two years. In June 2021, Central Christian held a service led by LGBTQ+ persons titled “Gods Calls You Good.”
The church started this tradition to show their members are open and affirming of LGBTQ+ people, and that they want to put those beliefs into practice.
Rev. Paul Snyder, the pastor for Central Christian Church, made it a mission to make LGBTQ+ members included in the church.
“One of those ways was creating a service that was specifically to affirm LGBTQ+ members,” Snyder said. “The service itself is going to be led entirely by people within the LGBTQ+.”
The service is to not only teach people that the love between a couple in the LGBTQ+ is just as sacred as the love between a straight couple, but it will also celebrate the diversity in each and every person.
Another local church is helping with this service. Rev. Allan Wallace of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in New Albany will be a part of the service.
“There’s been so many people that have been hurt by the church and church bodies,” Wallace said. “It’s an opportunity to say, ‘We don’t have to be separate, we don’t have to be so polarized from one to the other.’”
Another focus of the service is to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Church members want to help people feel liberated about their self-identity.
The person giving the sermon for the day is Rev. Allen Harris, who is the regional minister of the Christian Church of Disciples of Christ in Ohio. Harris is also the first openly gay ordained man in the denomination.
