MOUNT ST. FRANCIS — The Franciscan Arts Initiative at Mount St. Francis is happy to announce the completion of initial renovations to the community Pump House Art Studio. A ribbon-cutting will be held to celebrate the renovations at noon on Feb. 14.
Josh Kornberg, executive director of Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, Fr. Martin Day, OFM Conv., Provincial Minister of the Province of Our Lady of Consolation, POLC friars, and community members will be on hand to formally open the space. The Pump House Art Studio will serve as a community art space, integrating beautifully within the campus art area, including the Mary Anderson Center Gallery and Clay Studio, and the Calving Barn Studios.
Most recently, the Pump House Art Studio has been used primarily for painting classes, photography workshops, art receptions, art sales, and free bluegrass jam sessions, but thanks to funding from Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, renovations will ensure a space to provide additional community classes. Community classes could include yoga, music instruction, dance classes, poetry and writing workshops, and much more. With the addition of a newly renovated Pump House Art Studio, our arts campus will bring together accessible, diverse art programs in one location offering education and experiences that transform lives, with a vision of elevating Floyd County and our region through creativity and inclusion. Because our arts facilities are located within a 400-acre nature sanctuary, our wonderful outdoor world is the perfect space to inspire creativity.
The Pump House Art Studio is now open to other community artists, teachers, and instructors who might want to use the space for their programs. We plan to broaden our art offerings to include poetry and writing workshops, dance classes, music instruction, yoga, and many more artistic endeavors.
Debbie Nichols, director of Grants and Special Projects said, “The friars at Mount St. Francis intended the Pump House Studio to be a place where the community could come together to share common interests in art while surrounded by nature’s beauty. This wonderful space, a gift to the community, will serve as a place to learn, inspire, be inspired, and join with others to Come. Create. Celebrate.”
Through the Franciscan Arts Initiative and generous foundations like the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County, we have the potential to bring art of all kinds to people of all ages – helping them to find the artist in themselves and others. We want to ensure that beauty and spirit brought to life through art continue to be honored and celebrated. Call today or email for more information!
“Our friars have been supporters of the arts and artists for nearly 800 years,” said friar Bob Roddy, OFM Conv. “The renovations to the Pump House Studio bring to fruition the friars’ dream of reaching out to our greater community, especially our artists and aspiring artists.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.