NEW ALBANY — Dr. Alfonso Cervera has joined the Baptist Health Floyd Hematology and Oncology team.
His services include diagnosis and treatment for patients with blood-related diseases and cancer. He is board certified in internal medicine and oncology.
Cervera attended LaSalle University National Institute of Pediatrics and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Louisville. He also completed his oncology fellowship and bone marrow transplantation fellowship at the University of Louisville.
His certifications include Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and Medical Oncology and Internal Medicine.
Cervera has received numerous honors including top doctor, Louisville Magazine, 2017 and 2018; outstanding senior resident, University of Louisville Hospital, 1999; and Alpha Omega Honor Medical Society, 1999.
He is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 812-945-4000.
