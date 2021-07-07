SELLERSBURG— Chad Briggs, a leader with 17 years of administrative experience in Indiana schools, intends to bring a collaborative, student-focused approach as the new superintendent of Silver Creek Community Schools.
Briggs started his position July 1, and as he takes the reins at Silver Creek, his goal is to “listen and learn.”
“I believe Silver Creek has a lot to offer our students and our community,” he said. “We’ve got a great staff, great teachers and a great community who supports us, and I’m excited about being able to jump on board and continue working with everyone.”
Previously, assistant superintendent Thomas Brillhart was serving as interim superintendent after the departure of former superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd in late 2020.
The Silver Creek school board unanimously approved Brigg’s three-year contract May 17.
Briggs served for more than six years as the superintendent for Spencer-Owen Community Schools in Indiana before moving to Silver Creek.
He served for about four years as principal of Wapahani High School, four years as assistant principal of Lebanon Senior High School and three years as assistant principal at Delta High School.
Before that, he taught middle school and high school science for seven years.
“The number of people I’ve met and built relationships with have helped make me the educator that I am today,” Briggs said. “So far, it’s been a great career.”
He has taken leadership of a district that is only a year old — West Clark Community Schools officially split last July to form the Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville school corporations.
Briggs said he sees plenty of opportunities “to do what’s best for kids” as leader of a relatively new school district.
“One of the things that piqued my interest was that it is a new district,” Briggs said. “Obviously, it’s not totally new. It’s just kind of the landscape was kind of bare to a certain degree in some areas, so the more I learned about the district, the more interested I became.”
He noted that planning for major facility renovations across the district are among the focuses at Silver Creek. The district is preparing to issue a $55 million bond to support construction projects slated to begin in early 2022.
The district is also working through the details of what COVID-19 safety protocols should look like in the upcoming school year, and a proposed “re-entry plan” will be presented to the board July 19, Briggs said.
“It all comes down to safety,” he said. “We all want to be safe and healthy. Then after that we want to educate everyone, but safety is always first.”
In his previous position as Spencer-Owen Community Schools’ superintendent, he was involved in a number of community partnerships.
These included partnering with local businesses to introduce students to manufacturing and starting a mentoring program with community leaders. The district also added counselors to help with students’ social and emotional well-being, Briggs said.
His mission is to help kids “be prepared for what comes next,” no matter what level they are.
“If it’s a high school student, we want to prepare them for the real world,” Briggs said. "If it’s a middle school student, we want to prepare them for high school, and every level builds on the previous level. That’s where it’s important to have continuity and collaboration and communication among all of your stakeholders."
In his first few days on the job, Briggs has been focused on meeting with fellow administrators at the building level and central office, and he looks forward to working together as a team.
“I believe the role of the superintendent is critical in bringing that team together and using the strengths of the individuals to determine what it is that we need and what are our goals,” he said. “How are we going about meeting those goals? It takes our community to be our partner, because we can’t go at it alone. It’s a very complex endeavor.”
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said Briggs brings a "wealth of knowledge and experience" to the position.
"Being a superintendent for over six years is an asset," he said. "There are things that go in the superintendent's role that until you've actually sat in the chair are hard to fathom."
Scott Groan, vice president of the Silver Creek school board, is excited about Brigg's vision for the school district.
"I feel his leadership will not only handle our school corporation but also steer Silver Creek in the best direction, and that's forward," he said. "That's a vision of not only 2021, but also the vision of 2031."
It's an "exciting time" to take leadership at Silver Creek, Briggs said.
"I think the future is very bright, and we have a good school corporation here, and it's my privilege to serve as their superintendent," Briggs said.
