FLOYD COUNTY — Lee Ann Wiseheart’s candidacy for the New Albany-Floyd County school board is being challenged by one of her opponents in the NAFCS District 2 race.
On Monday, Ryan Topping filed a candidate filing challenge against Wiseheart, saying he does not believe her to be eligible to run for office due to her “improperly completing” a required form upon filing for candidacy.
Wiseheart is seeking re-election to the NAFCS school board, where she is currently serving her third term in office. Topping is one of two candidates running against Wiseheart for District 2, along with candidate Jason Fulton.
Topping cited Wiseheart’s response to the CAN-12 form, or the statement of economic interests for local and school board offices, as the basis for his challenge. He specifically mentioned her response of “N/A,” or not applicable, regarding the name of her employer and the nature of its business.
“Lee Ann did not complete this form accurately as required, and I am requesting that actions be taken regarding her candidacy status,” Topping wrote in the form.
Rick Fox, a local attorney and a member of the Floyd County Election Board, said the board will meet for a Sept. 6 hearing to review the challenge against Wiseheart’s candidacy. The election board also includes Shane Gibson and Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks.
“We’ll discuss ultimately what the process should be under statute,” Fox said.
Wiseheart said Topping is “doing what he believes he needs to do to win a seat on the NAFCS Board of Trustees.”
“I have no problem with him challenging me,” she said. “I have nothing to hide.”
Topping said he filled out his CAN-12 form with the name of his employer and his spouse’s employer, and “she should do the same.”
“There has to be transparency in the election process,” he said. “Also, candidates need to have integrity, and improperly completing a form that is required by statute shows lackadaisicalness on her part.”
Wiseheart said she is employed as the victim assistance coordinator in the office of the Jefferson County (Indiana) Prosecuting Attorney, where she has served since September of last year. She previously served with the Floyd County Probation office.
She described her reason for writing “N/A” regarding her employer on the CAN-12 form.
“I believe the intent of the CAN-12 form is a statement of economic interests,” she said. “I do not have an economic interest with NAFCS.”
