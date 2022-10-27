CLARK COUNTY — A complaint filed this week with the Clark County Election Board challenging whether county clerk candidate Chris Coyle has complied with Indiana Code governing his candidacy was the topic of a lively hearing Thursday.
But the hearing ended without a decision other than leaving the record open for seven days for both parties to submit any other evidence to the voter registration office and to announce at the Nov. 17 Election Board meeting how it wants to proceed.
The complaint, filed by Clarksville resident Jeffrey Donayel, said Coyle, the Democratic candidate, has violated Indiana Election Law and alleges Coyle doesn’t live in Clark County. Property records show Coyle sold a home in Memphis on July 29 and lists his mailing address in Tell City.
Coyle said he is a resident of Clark County and because he recently sold the home in Memphis and will not know his permanent residence until the election is over, he has made alternative living arrangements in Clark County for the time period. After the election, he said, he will be able to determine whether he is buying or renting in Clark County.
Clark County Election Board Chairman Andrew Steele said Thursday’s meeting about the complaint was like an initial hearing in court and that the purpose was to gather information.
“All I’m doing is gathering information, there will be no finding, there will be no deliberation done today until I’m certain we are able to proceed with that, period,” Steele said. “….chiefly this is a function of the people’s sovereign power of the people, our job is to basically run the election.”
In a statement to the News and Tribune, Coyle said, “My residence is clearly in Clark County.
“This unfounded challenge concerning my residence appears to be a last desperate attempt to smear my campaign. Attempting to take away the choice of voters is undemocratic. Voters should not have their choice taken away because of petty party politics or, worse, political corruption.”
“Voters should be able to look at credentials and qualifications for myself and my opponent and make their own decision. I am compliant with Indiana Election Law.
“The complaint was filed with the Clark County Election Board, which at this time has no jurisdiction in this matter per Indiana Code 38214. Once again, this displays why we need a Clerk of the Circuit Court with the knowledge, experience, education, and ethics.”
Donayel’s attorney, Larry Wilder, said the intent of the complaint is not to take Coyle off the ballot on Nov. 8.
Removal is not being contemplated,” Wilder said. “What we are asking is this board investigate these allegations with an understanding if it’s after the election that there is a determination there’s a need for a hearing and referral to the Attorney General and prosecuting attorney, for any particular violation of the law that occurs.”
Mosely said his client isn’t violating any laws in the first place, and points to Indiana Code pertaining to Methods of Establishing Residency.
He said the portion of the code that says, “intent and conduct taken to implement the intent,” applies in this situation.
Donayel said no matter what party a candidate represents in an election, he would raise a concern if he felt it was needed.
“I live here, I’m a disabled veteran, I fought, I came back to this area when I didn’t have to after being away for 16 years,” he said. “I bought a home in Clarksville, I’m invested in Clarksville, I’m going to retire in Clarksville, which is in Clark County.”
He said the integrity of elections and candidates is important to him.
I’ll never run for public office because I choose not to,” he said. “But if you do, you should be held to a certain standard. That’s what I do.”
Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said she doesn’t think the Clark County Election Board has jurisdiction in this matter, and that the voters should determine the outcome of the election, not the election board.
The voters of Clark County should be able to make the decisions; for me this isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue, it’s about not trying to influence the outcome of an election by bringing up allegations we don’t have fully enough time to investigate under the methods (suggested,)” she said.
