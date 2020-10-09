NEW ALBANY — Officials at Indiana University Southeast say they are encouraged by how the campus is progressing under challenging circumstances.
IUS’s annual State of the Campus address took place virtually this year as Chancellor Ray Wallace, vice chancellors and other school officials provided updates on the campus's enrollment, budget and other matters in Friday morning video uploaded to the IUS website. The campus’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the main topics discussed in the address.
"We have had a truly outstanding year despite the setbacks caused by COVID-19,” Wallace said. “I am proud of the entire IU Southeast community for coming together and acting quickly and efficiently during this crisis. As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, we will likely face other challenges, but I am confident that if we continue to work together and treat each other with respect, we will prevail.”
Amanda Stonecipher, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs, said the pandemic’s impact on enrollment has been a major concern for those in higher education, but IUS adjusted its credit hour goals to take a more “conservative approach” amid the pandemic.
The college reduced the credit hour goal for this academic year by 5%, which in turn reduced the budget goal, she said. The university exceeded the adjusted goal by 857 hours, she said.
For fall 2020, IUS is at more than 53,200 hours with 4,678 students, and 1,087 new undergraduate students started this year, including about 270 who transferred from other universities, according to Stonecipher. The total enrollment is down 4.2% from 2019, and the credit hours are down 4.5% from last year.
“Reaching our adjusted credit hour goal and welcoming more than 1,000 new students didn’t happen by accident,” she said. "The extraordinary work done by everyone on campus to reach these goals should not only be noted, but celebrated.”
This year’s incoming class had an average high school G.P.A. of 3.31, the highest average G.P.A. for an incoming class in at least 10 years, Stonecipher said.
Dana Wavle, vice chancellor for administrative affairs, provided an overview of the campus’s 2021 operating budget, including challenges caused by the pandemic. In the last fiscal year, a shortfall in credit hours was offset by budget savings from vacant positions and spending reductions, and the campus ended the fiscal year with a small surplus, he said.
The surplus does not roll over to the current budget, he said, but it increases campus reserves that can be used for capital projects or strategic initiatives. After COVID-19 hit, IU President Michael McRobbie announced a 5% general fund reduction for all campuses, and IUS had to reduce total expenses by $2.5 million to create a balanced budget.
In June, the state budget agency announced it would hold back 7% of this year’s state operating appropriation, which amounts to $1.2 million for IUS, Wavle said. In August, the campus was notified that its fiscal budgets for 2022 and 2023 must be prepared with a 15% reduction in state operating appropriations, or $2.9 million for IUS.
However, the current budget is stable, he said.
“While the financial pressure will continue into the foreseeable future, we do have some good financial news to report,” he said. “Because of the dramatic reduction in budgeted credit hours for fiscal [year 2021], actual fall credit hours came in slightly higher than budgeted…that’s much needed good news.”
Betty Russo, vice chancellor for advancement, provided updates on the campus’s fundraising campaigns. As of Sept. 1, the campus reached $17.1 million in Indiana University’s Bicentennial Campaign, exceeding its goal of $14 million, she said. IUS also far exceeded its goal for non-governmental grants — the campus’s goal was $300,000 but it reached $900,000.
Kelly Ryan, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, noted a number of academic accomplishments by faculty and students, including those made as they adapted to the pandemic and the campus closure.
“This past year has been hard, but we’ve learned some really great lessons that will make this year a springboard to a more flexible, future-forward and student-friendly campus that will thrive again,” she said.
The IUS graduate programs are growing by “leaps and bounds,” Ryan said. Every school at IUS now has graduate degrees available.
“This is a quantum leap in our academic culture, and almost every single graduate degree is seeing at least 15% growth in credit hours with others having increases as high as 100%,” she said. “The work of our graduate directors and faculty have secured us a more stable place in these uncertain times."
Joe Wert, faculty senate president and professor of political science, addressed the faculty’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person instruction ceased in March at all Indiana University campuses due to the pandemic, and classes remained online-only during the summer. IUS remains mostly online upon returning this fall, but some classes are taking place in person with adjustments for safety.
Wert said some in-person classes are being conducted as hybrid courses where only half of the class is meeting at one time to maintain social distancing. The faculty did what needed to be done while also helping colleagues and students.
“The faculty did an incredible job at responding to the myriad of issues that suddenly sprung up, like getting trained to teach online or hybrid classes and how to effectively employee the many and varied tools made available to us…," he said.
Wallace said IUS continues to do well despite the pandemic.
“We continue to recruit and retain great students,” he said. “We continue to grow our academic programs. We have exceeded our goals during this pandemic.”
