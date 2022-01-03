SOUTHERN INDIANA — Starting Tuesday, COVID-19 rapid tests won’t be available to people between the ages of 19 and 50, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
New guidance from the health department Monday afternoon stated rapid tests will be reserved for people 18 and younger or people ages 50 and older who are experiencing COVID symptoms.
The state cites a lack of rapid tests, along with the availability of monoclonal anti-body treatments and anti-viral as the reasoning.
Clark County Health Department Administrator Doug Bentfield said there is still PCR testing available to people who don’t meet the criteria.
“If they have an appointment (Jan. 4) and they already scheduled a rapid, we will honor that,” he said. “As long as we have rapids. I am running low.”
The Clark County Health Department stated on its Facebook page that several counties in the state were already out of rapid tests, as the Omicron surge continues to push up positivity rates.
At least two Southern Indiana restaurants closed for a few days due to positive COVID cases.
Monnik Beer Co. New Albany said some of the staff at the location had tested positive, so it’ll be closed through Tuesday. The brewery and restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post saying this will allow the entire staff to get tested and recover.
Jeffersonville’s Orange Clover Kitchen and More was also closed Monday due to COVID.
Owner Rachel Smallwood said in a Facebook post that she tested positive for the virus and her staff was getting tested as well.
The restaurant and catering business was slated to re-open after some maintenance and renovation on Wednesday. Smallwood said in the post the re-opening is delayed.
