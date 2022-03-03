CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Town Council voted Tuesday in favor of a change to the town's summer watering program.
The measure now goes to a second reading.
For the past few years the summer sprinkling program has offered a discount for people who use city water to do things like water the grass and fill the swimming pool.
That program expired at the end of last year and the town is working to pass another ordinance to give people a wastewater credit this year.
The ordinance, which passed its first reading Tuesday, would allow residents to purchase a water meter. Using that meter would give people year-round savings on this water. The previous summer sprinkling program only offered savings in the summer months.
Per the ordinance, residents who purchased the meter by May 31 would receive half off and there's an option to pay for the device in three installments. The estimated cost for the meter is $140.
Some council members expressed concern over getting the message out to customers about the change in time for them to purchase a meter.
Utility Director Brittany Montgomery spoke about the program on Tuesday and said it would be called the WaterSmart Meter Program. She said there's already plans in place to communicate the changes to residents.
She said the first thing would be inserts in water bills for customers about the WaterSmart Meter Program, starting in April. On top of that, the utility department would offer extended hours in case residents had questions or needed to pick up a meter.
"We would have a total of two Saturdays where the office would be open, as well as six evenings where the office would be open for after hours," she said. "We would also have the ability for residents who need to mail us a check, to work with them to get a meter to their house."
Montgomery said she thinks the department would be able to reach 99% of people who need a meter. She also said giving people the ability to finance the meter will be helpful.
Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said residents would also be notified of the change in the town magazine and social media. A video about setting up the meter could be produced as well.
"Once I have a meter in hand we can have a video up on the website in a day or two," he said.
The plan, provided the council passes the ordinance on final reading, is to order 300 meters up front.
The council is set for a second reading for the ordinance at the March 15 meeting.
