NEW ALBANY — They were informed earlier this month that addressing issues with the Slate Run Road improvement project would cost more money, and on Tuesday, members of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission found out the cost.
A change order for $676,140 was unanimously OK’d by the commission after a brief discussion on why the cost for the project is increasing. The costs include some expenses beyond the steps that will have to be taken to adjust for the soil conditions that have led to delays in finishing the road project.
Redevelopment Director Josh Staten told the commission during the virtual meeting that the change order for the project contractor, Temple & Temple, includes additional drainage work and mediation of soil conditions that city officials said were discovered after paving work had already began.
Since the project is being extended to address those issues, part of the change order includes funding for traffic maintenance. A section of the road was closed during some of the construction, but with Slate Run Elementary School opening, Staten said the street needs to remain open.
Officials have acknowledged that the situation isn’t ideal, but have also said that issues with soil conditions aren’t unusual for projects in Southern Indiana. Additionally, officials with Mayor Jeff Gahan’s administration have said the final product needs to be worth the investment.
“This is something that’s going to get us where we need to be to produce a good project here,” Staten said.
On Aug. 11, the commission hired S&E to provide additional geotechnical services and guidance on how to remedy the soil issues that led to concerns that the new asphalt on Slate Run Road wouldn’t last long if not repaved.
The project stretches from Charlestown Road to near Lochwood Apartments, and includes new sidewalks, drainage improvements and paving. The work was originally slated for completion by late July, but the issues with the paving have led to an extension.
Staten said Tuesday he isn’t sure when the project will be completed, but believes construction can be finished “pretty soon” with the additional steps that have been taken.
“This is about finishing the road and getting the best finished project we can get for that neighborhood,” he said.
City Engineer Larry Summers was asked if the additional remediation has helped since being approved earlier this month.
The contractor has continued to make progress over the past two weeks, and that paving should commence this week on the northern end of the project near Charlestown Road, he said.
“We have done what we can to make sure that we provide a good product for the citizens in the end,” Summers said.
Commission member Adam Dickey said about half of the change order costs appeared to be tied to drainage improvements that were added to the project.
“I think it’s important that we move forward with this and get this wrapped up,” he said.
