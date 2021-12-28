BRAZIL — An anonymous year-end donor has completed funding for the interdenominational peace chapel at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
ISYR officials said Tuesday the unnamed co-sponsor waived naming rights and instead asked that the small house of worship be named in honor of Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, ISYR’s 2021 Sheriff of the Year.
Noel serves on the volunteer board of directors of the Youth Ranch, where other sheriffs, business and labor leaders have twice elected him as vice president. Noel is credited for his dedicated efforts in heightening awareness, identifying partnerships and raising money for the statewide nonprofit.
“Another co-sponsor had stepped forward previously with some of the much-needed funds for the all-voluntary peace chapel at our not-for-profit training retreat being developed and operated in Clay County,” said Scott Minier, ISYR executive director.
