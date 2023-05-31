CLARKSVILLE - One Southern Indiana (1si) is pleased to announce the successful approval of a new loan through The ONE Fund Loan Program. This loan will support the purchase of Chapman Funeral Home, the only funeral home in Clarksville.
Established in 1951, Chapman Funeral Home has shown dedication to providing compassionate services, offering families a personalized and enduring tribute for their loved ones. Todd Watts, the new owner, expressed his gratitude for the loan, stating, "This additional working capital has empowered me to expand my business and better serve our community.”
Town of Clarksville officials express their strong support for The ONE Fund Loan Program and its contribution to the local business community. Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity stated, "We are proud to partner with 1si in their efforts to bolster small businesses in our area. Funding for The ONE Fund comes from partnerships with local municipalities committed to the growth and success of our local small businesses, and to help them thrive in Clarksville. We believe in the power of entrepreneurship and the positive impact it has on our community's economic development."
Rachael Armstrong, Small Business Navigator at 1si and the Indiana Small Business Development Center, also shared her enthusiasm for Chapman Funeral Home's growth and the positive impact of The ONE Fund Loan Program on local businesses. She stated, "We are thrilled to witness Chapman Funeral Home's commitment to expanding its services for the community. At 1si, our objective is to continue supporting local business start-ups and growth opportunities. The loan extended to Chapman Funeral Home exemplifies the program's success in helping small businesses achieve their goals."
